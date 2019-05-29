Serving in the United States Army has its challenges. Active duty as a female soldier triggers even more challenges. But Shelby Hanning proved she could overcome any obstacle in her path.
“I think a lot of females are now in the military in active duty. Once upon a time, they were put in offices and not getting into action. But I went headfirst into it,” she said. “Females get a lot of crap. I have lots of stories. But once you earn their respect it doesn’t waver.”
And everywhere she went, she earned their respect.
Hanning was born and raised in Rigby and graduated from Rigby High School in 1994. She enlisted in the Army on Jan. 24, 1996, and was on active duty for 10 years. She first served in Hawaii, and then Ft. Hood, Texas, Ft. Lewis, Wash., and Ft. Huachuca, Ariz. She was deployed to Iraq in 2004. Her main job was as a mechanic.
“But they kind of put you where they need you,” she said.
So she drove convoy escort all over Iraq. Getting away from the base was good and helped the time in Iraq pass quickly. But it was also perilous.
“We were always a target,” she said.
But fortune smiled.
“We didn’t have any causalities. Somebody was definitely looking out for us. But the convoy ahead of us or behind us often took enemy fire,” she said.
She had to break through many stereotypes as a female soldier and she felt she had a target on her back at every new assignment, where she would start from scratch to prove herself and her abilities.
In Iraq, her commander told her, “Nobody drives for me but you.”
“We trusted each other,” she said. “He was a Ranger/Special Forces guy and to have him say that meant a lot.”
“Most people have a pretty miserable time in Iraq and I can’t say I actually enjoyed it but it was a good experience for sure,” she said. “I appreciate the little things for sure.”
They did not have running water in Iraq and didn’t even have portable showers for her first two months. They had porta-johns for the full year. No fast food. When she did find a Burger King she said it was the best Whopper she had ever eaten in her life.
“You just appreciate so much more,” she said.
There was so much she loved about her life in the military, especially humanitarian work.
“We took food and water and toys in the villages,” she said. “War is ugly but there are good parts too.”
Hanning loved the military but it came to the point where she had to choose between her career and her children.
“I was a single mom juggling my kids and my military career,” she said.
The toughest part was when she had to leave her two children in her parents care while she did her tour of Iraq. And she did not want to do that again.
Hanning got out of the military in July 2006 and has worked at Stallings Automotive ever since.
“It’s been awesome being a part of this business and helping it grow,” she said.
“I miss the military so much,” she said. “Had I not been a single mom I would still be in it. It was my forte and I enjoyed doing it. I loved being a soldier.”
“Once you’re a soldier, you’re always a soldier,” she said. “Once you forge that bond with someone, it’s not easily broken.”
She stays connected with veterans through Phoenix QRF—a veterans group by veterans, for veterans—with an ongoing mission to help other veterans. The nonprofit group will have a fundraiser in June.
“It’s great to be a part of that and have a common goal in helping veterans,” she said.
Hanning decided to join the military during her teenage years.
“I thought I was meant for more. I wanted to give back; be apart of something bigger,” she said “I wanted something to challenge me and to put 100 percent in my job. I wanted to become a better person. It was for my self-fulfillment. I worked really hard and I still do.”