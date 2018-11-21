The Rigby Middle School Commons held more than 50 Jefferson County residents Nov. 10 all in observance of the annual Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 1004 Veterans Banquet, where members of the community were recognized for service.
The event featured more than a dozen residents recognized for various actions in the community, countless door prizes awarded to onlookers and seven hot ticket items that included multiple firearms, a quilt and fishing equipment.
The fried chicken, potatoes and gravy, salad and cake dinner was catered by the Rigby Broulims while the entertainment for the evening was provided by the Rigby High School Jazz Band.
Post Commander Roy Gibson, who also served as master of ceremonies, bestowed the Veteran of the Year award to Vietnam War Veteran Dan Sawinsky.
“His dedication to us is greatly appreciated, he went above and beyond no matter what we asked, he was there ready to help us,” he said.
Gibson also recognized Korean War Veteran George Marriott for receiving his 60-year pin with the VFW.
“Not too many people can say that,” Gibson said. “We would like to thank George (Marriott) for all of his service.”
American Legion Post Commander Ron Derrick presented each of the Vietnam War era (1961 to 1974) veterans present at the banquet with a pin signifying the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War.
“On behalf of the American Legion, I say thank you, and welcome home,” Derrick said.
District 8 Commander Dan “Boomer” Boomgaarden presented Jay Hill with a certificate thanking him for the work that was done to restore the gravesite of Trooper Samuel Glass near Camas Meadows.
Lastly, Ladies of the VFW President Nikki Bell gifted a few of the ladies with flowers for all of their work. They include: Vice President Diana Gibson, Secretary Cheryl Hively, Treasurer Kim Sawinski and former President and founder Sharon Stees.
“If it were not for her (Stees), we would not be here,” Bell said.
The Voice of Democracy winners were: 1st Place—Keziah Ward a Senior at Rigby High School; 2nd Place— Spencer Barber a Sophomore at Rigby High School; 3rd Place—Grace Hurst a Senior at Rigby High School.
The first to third place winners will go on to district competition with a chance to go to state and win a $30,000 scholarship.
The Patriot’s Pen winner was Ashley Richardson a 7th grader at Rigby Middle School.