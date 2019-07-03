MUD LAKE — Mud Lake City council held a Movie in the Park night this week. The council provided popcorn and drinks at no charge. Attendees were asked to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets. There will be more movies in the park throughout the summer.
The West Jefferson Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) will hold a flag-raising ceremony and breakfast July 4 at the fairgrounds park. The ceremony will begin at 7 a.m. and the breakfast will begin directly after the ceremony. The cost will be by donation. It is sponsored by the Mud Lake Historical Society and Museum and the Verl Skidmore VFW.
The Hamer Lions Club will be hosting their annual Fourth of July Independence Day celebration. The parade will begin at 7 p.m. at the Hamer Elementary school. Those in the parade will line up at 6 p.m. Dinner will be served after the parade, and is charged at an individual or family rate. Fireworks will begin at dark.
Happy Birthday today to Paula Ward, Kaisha Smuin, Tyler Shipton, Kadence Jensen, Rod Bartlome, Gunner Capell, Annie Dalling and Sonnet Scott. Other Birthdays this week include the following: July 4 – Taya Neville and Macee Rigby; July 5 – Coralee Knight; July 6 – Julie Christensen, Larry Soderquist, Linda Renova and Kaleb Petersen; July 7 – Ethan Hansen, Janice Wilcox, Tami Shuldberg Hansen and Blake Hjelm; July 8 – Tiajah Jo Nelson, Nola Munns, Becca Ward and Kort Summers; July 9 – Brody Pancheri, Justin Barnes, Myron Evans and Howard McNiven; July 10 – Lance Moss and Jordann Cherry.
Happy Wedding anniversary today to Matt and Becki Mecham. Other couples celebrating wedding anniversaries this week include the following: July 4 – Casey and Shawna Bare; July 6 – Wayne and Jill Torgerson; July 7 – Cory and Julie Hall; July 8 – Dusty and Ann Peterson.
