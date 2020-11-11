GARFIELD — Today is Veteran’s Day. Originally it was known as Armistice Day and it is a federally observed holiday to honor our military veterans.
Sympathy to Brad and Bari Trost, of Garfield. Brad’s mother, Norma Jean Trost, passed away on Nov. 1, 2020.
Sage Estates had their annual trunk or treating on Halloween.
Rigby High School’s “The Clash of the Cans” began on Nov. 2. They are competing against Madison High School to see who can get more cans of food. Use #rigbyhighclashofcans to show your support. Bring in cans or cash donations at the Rigby High School.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars recently made a large donation to the Rigby High School food drive “Clash of the Cans”. They donated 1500 cans of food. They are also issuing a little challenge of their own to all of the organizations in Rigby: “Meet it or beat it!”
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints made an announcement on Nov. 4 regarding their missionaries. Since the Covid–19 pandemic began, many missionaries for the Church have been reassigned to serve in their home countries. At this time the Church has begun sending a very limited number of these missionaries to assignments outside their home countries. For more information see newsroom.ChurchofJesusChrist.org.
The Giving Cupboard has received over 6,000 pounds of food thru community donations recently. Some neighborhoods, church groups, housing subdivisions, and other people have made the donations. Some of these donations came from people in Garfield.
The Giving Cupboard does food distributions from 3:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. every Tuesday at 153 N. 3900 East Rigby. They give out fresh, frozen and canned items to people in Jefferson County that are needing them. They also distribute 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. the third Saturday of the month.
The Rigby YSA Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints is now having two sacrament meetings on Sundays. They are held at 10:00 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
Jefferson Elementary School Lunch Menu: Today – Cheese Zombie, Pork and Beans, Fantastic Fruits, Milk; Nov. 12 – Chicken Burger, Whole Wheat Bun, X–Ray Vision Carrots, Fantastic Fruits, Milk; Nov. 13 – (Curbside Meal) Game Day Pizza, Corn, Fruit, Chocolate Chunk Cookie, Milk; Nov. 16 – Rib Q, Whole Wheat Bun, Pork and Beans, Fantastic Fruits, Milk; Nov. 17 – Turkey Roast, Spudzilla Mashed Potatoes, Turkey Gravy, Stuffing, Green Beans, Fruit, Pumpkin Cake with Orange Glaze, Milk; Nov. 18 – Tasty Tot Casserole, Beast Mode Broccoli, Whole Wheat Bun, Fruit, milk.
Rigby/Farnsworth Middle School Lunch Menu: Today – Hot Diggity Dogs or Down Home Chicken Burger, Pizza with Fries, Pork and Beans, Fruit, Milk; Nov. 12 – Spaghetti Meat Sauce, Spaghetti Noodles, Garlic Toast or Hamburger, Game Day Pizza with Green Beans, Fantastic Fruits, Milk; Nov. 13 – (Curbside Meal) Game Day Pizza, Steamed Carrots, Choice Fruit Melons, Milk; Nov. 16 – Tasty Tot Casserole, Whole Wheat Bun or Chicken – Hot and Spicy, Pepperoni Pizza with Green Beans, Fantastic Fruits, Milk; Nov. 17 – Turkey Roast, Spudzilla Mashed Potatoes, Turkey Gravy, Whole Wheat Bun or Pizza with Peas, Fruit, Pumpkin Cake with Orange Glaze, Milk; Nov. 18 – Potato Bar, Whole Wheat Bun or Walking Taco with Doritos, Pizza with Salad with Broccoli, Fruit, Milk.
Rigby High School Lunch Menu: Today – Cheese Zombie or Pizza, Crispy Corn Dog, Hoagie Choices with Green Beans, Baked Beans, Fruit, Milk; Nov. 12 – Teriyaki Chicken, Rice, Whole Wheat Bun, or Pizza, Super Beef Nachos with Baby Carrots, Fries, Fruit, Milk; Nov. 13 – (Curbside Meal) Game Day Pizza, Steamed Carrots, Choice Canned Fruit, Milk; Nov. 16 – Fajita or Pepperoni Pizza, Chicken – Hot and Spicy, Hoagie Choices with Steamed Carrots, Fruit, Cookie, Milk; Nov. 17 – Turkey Roast, Spudzilla Mashed Potatoes, Turkey Gravy, Stuffing or Pizza, Hoagie Choices with Mixed Vegetables, Fruit, Pumpkin Cake with Orange Glaze, Milk; Nov. 18 – Crispitos, Cheese Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Garlic Toast, or Pizza, Scrumptious Sloppy Joe, Hoagie Choices with Salad with Broccoli, Fruit, Jello, Whipped Topping, Milk.
Happy Birthday to: Nov. 16 – Ryker Knighton; Nov. 17 – Beverly Peterson.
If you have news, announcements, birthdays, or anniversaries you would like in the Garfield News, please contact Maurette Clark at 208–709–6145.