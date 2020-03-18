LEWISVILLE — Congratulations to Victoria Beck, daughter of former Lewisville residents, Cortney and Holly Beck, now of Rigby. She was recently named Miss Jr Rodeo Idaho 2020. She is the granddaughter of Julie Beck and the late Eric Beck, and great-granddaughter of Maurine Beck, of all Menan.
Due to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) precautions, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has suspended all ward and stake meetings until further notice. The following meetings are to be discontinued in person, but may be held by use of electronic means as needed: All Young Men and Young Women meetings and activities, all Primary meetings and activities, all Relief Society and Elder’s Quorum meetings and activities, and Stake High Council and other stake meetings and activities. As far as the summer YM/YW Camps and Trek, they are still planning to hold these activities; they will reassess and cancel the activity closer to the date if necessary.
Menan Stake Conference scheduled for April 11-12 has been cancelled/postponed. Future Stake Conferences are postponed until further notice.
Menan Stake baptisms are postponed until May. They will then reevaluate and if COVID-19 is still a concern in May, they may proceed, but will likely limit baptism attendance to necessary leaders and immediate family.
The Lewisville Book Club will not be meeting together March 18.
Shane Ellsworth, son of David and Suanne Ellsworth is scheduled to be released from his mission to Roseville, California, April 15.
Logan Thornley, son of Wade and Amy Thornley, was announced as one of nine State Proficiency winners from Rigby High School Future Farmers of America, for his work in Equine Placement. Rigby’s FFA holds 17 State FFA degree recipients. The chapter was recognized as a National Chapter winner and will now advance to Nationals.
Happy Birthday to: today – B.J. Jardine; March 19 – Johnny Erickson; March 20 – Joseph Hively; March 21 – Emmett Baird; March 22 – Byron Webster and Tawnie Raymond; March 23 – Kathleen Kinghorn, Briggs Petersen and Kolden Smith; March 24 – Blake Ellsworth.
If you have news or announcements you would like included in our Lewisville column, please email at dhbarney@Q.com.