Volleyball and football underway in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — Dubois weather watcher Bonnie Stoddard consulted with the local weatherman, Keith Tweedie recently. There was a lot of neat weather to watch last week around Clark County. Bonnie reported the September moisture far exceeded the record for the month of August. Keith reported that precipitation measured on Sept. 6 was .37 inches; on Sept. 8 it was .22; on Sept. 10 it was .12. A sudden cloud burst blew in on Sept. 6. It included heavy winds, rainfall and some hail pelted down. There was a running stream of water on the corner of Fourth and Thomas streets and in other parts of town. During the same storm in Dubois, Spencer and Kilgore had not only wind and rain, there was also hail and snow.
Now that temperatures dropped, went back up a bit and the ground has added moisture, the days and nights of potato harvesting will proceed as usual around Dubois. Many people will work extra hours, some taking on “moonlighting” jobs, to help bring in the spuds.
Ewes and rams are being sold at the U.S. Sheep Experiment Station north of Dubois today. For decades the annual sheep sale there has been an important day locally as well as for many sheep producers around the country. The sale had traditionally been on a Thursday in September and it was a day-long event. Nowadays the sale date is not always on a Thursday and it goes a lot quicker as there are fewer sheep for sale.
The town of Spencer had their annual picnic and auction Sept. 7. It was hosted this year at the Rock House in the Huntley Canyon area. The house is owned by Herb and Sherry King. Many Spencer residents, their families and other friends gathered for a meal and then auction of donated items. Money earned from the auction is used for next year’s picnic meat and some is used for the annual fireworks display in Spencer on the Fourth of July.
Friday night football is alive and well with the Clark County Bobcats/ WaterSprings Warriors. The WarCats won their game against Richfield Tigers on the Tiger turf Sept. 6. The score was 58-16. They played against Raft River Sept. 13 at Raft River. Their next game will be Friday in Idaho Falls at the WaterSprings school against Sho-Ban. Game time is set for 4:30 p.m.
Clark County Bobcat volleyball season is well underway. Girls on the junior high, junior varsity and varsity teams work hard at practice and then at their matches. Junior high coaches Michelle Ames and Janitzi Furniss have worked with their teams together for several years now. Those teams have had games/matches this month against teams in Sheridan, Montana and in Mackay. They are scheduled to play in Leadore at 10 a.m. Sept. 21. A home matchup is on the calendar for Sept. 24 with WaterSprings at 4:30 p.m.
Bobcat junior varsity and varsity volleyball teams played in Dubois Sept. 10 against the Ririe Bulldogs. The JV team lost to Ririe and then the varsity team won. The teams had matchups on the Bobcat court Sept. 17 with Grace Lutheran and Rockland. Their next games are Sept. 25 with the Ririe Bulldogs. Games are scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. Another home volleyball game will be held at CCHS Sept. 27. The Bobcat teams will take on Mackay and North Gem.
Parent-Teacher conferences are scheduled for Sept. 19 at Clark County schools, beginning at 2 p.m.
Clark County Public Library Director Brenda Laird said “The Kronos Chronicles” by Marie Rutkoski are this week’s featured books. “This trilogy involves a teenage girl who looks for her missing inventor father,” Brenda said. “Steam punk fiction is fun. Readers are allowed the chance to think about mechanical inventions and specialized design. You won’t be able to put these books down, especially as it comes to the parts of the story where the world’s finest astronomical clock comes forth.”
Happy Birthday today to Brooklyn Deonate, Fernando Espinoza, Irene Raya, Marshall Myers, Mamie Wood, Gary Smith and Richard Cowlishaw; Sept. 19 – Dylan Mateo Martinez, Tanner Genetti, Jencee Reardon, Jake Sperl, Ashton Gust, Christopher Melish, Scott Pfenninger and Hallie Kleweno; Sept. 20 – Levy F. Aleman, Nikki Hulet, Steve Genetti, Bobbi Krenka, Penny Stanford and Julius Donalie; Sept. 21 – Jeff Frith; Sept. 22 – Dwight Hinckley, Patricia Maldonado, Tammy Stoddard, Dennis Frith and Burke Hillman; Sept. 23 – First Day of Fall – Marihya Hayes, Jodi Milner, Shawn Nordstrom, Blake Crezee and Sabrina Burton; Sept. 24 – Ted Laird, Tina Wagoner, Riggin Vadnais, Edwardo N. Condona and Lucy Thomas.
Wedding anniversary greetings on Sept. 21 to Jon and Sheree Farr and Marcelo and Graciela Gonzalez; Sept. 22 – Colton and Amanda Mickelsen.
Happy autumn to one and all!