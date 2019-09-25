LEWISVILLE — Congratulations to Doug and Michell Walker, who have a new grandbaby. Their daughter, Courtney Walker Morris and her husband, Ryker, are the new parents of a baby boy. Ridge Walker Morris was born Sept. 16 and weighed 8 pounds, 4 ounces, and measured 20.5 inches long. Big brother is McCoy, almost 4, and big sister is McCall, age 2. Rod and Lorina Morris, of Grant, are the paternal grandparents and Van Walker, Allen and Sybil Morris, Lennie Hansen and Mike and Sheri Jorgensen are the great-grandparents. The Morris family lives in American Fork, Utah.
The Lewisville First Ward is having their Humanitarian Quilt Day today, starting at 10:00 a.m. Bring your thimble and your favorite potluck dish to share.
Jose and Vicky Leal flew out to the Midwest for a fun visit with their daughters, Angie Leal and Alice Morales, who live in Green Bay, Wis. They also traveled with Angie and their grandson, Juanito, and visited Historic Nauvoo, Illinois. While in Nauvoo, they visited with friends, Richard and Diana Barney, who are serving a mission there.
Joan Boyce is back home following her recent back surgery.
Happy Birthday today to Craig Drake and Shawna Black. Other birthdays this week include: Sept. 26 – Dianne Walker and Laurel Purcell; Sept. 27 – Jerrie Flint and Kash Smith; Sept. 28 – Sara Tolman and Gary Hayes; Sept. 29 – Lola Jacobs, Christi Hernandez and Luke Miller; Sept. 30 – Logan Telford; Oct. 1 – Kevin Justesen, Clara Tolman, Hunter Squires and Jexson Summers; and Oct. 2 – Luke Hicks, Brynlie Telford and Tristan Selman.
If you have news or announcements you would like included in our Lewisville column, please email at dhbarney@Q.com.