Ward to receive Ed Duren Memorial Young Producer Award

Clark County—March is moving along quickly. Some of our snow is going with it. Higher temperatures during the day are helping with that. Before long it will change from calving and lambing season to planting season.
March 20 at 6 p.m. is the Clark County School music department Spring Concert. There is a potato bar with a dessert auction. The concert will take place after the meal. Music teacher Michelle Stewart has been working with students in all grade levels. We are blessed to have such a wonderful music program.
Lambing is taking place at the U.S. Sheep Experiment Station. Last week the station experienced a loss of running water. The pump went out, leaving homes and sheep without readily available water. Stock and household water from Dubois was hauled to the sheep station. About the week without water, USSES employee Annette Eddins said, “It’s been a rough one, but it will get better!”
Annette Eddins celebrated 32 years of working at the USSES on March 15. She will retire from that job in September.
A surplus fire engine was transferred from the Idaho Falls district of the BLM to the Clark County Fire Department. Excess equipment is being given by the BLM to local and rural fire departments. After the two major fires in Clark County last year, the Grassy Ridge Fire and the Indian Butte Fire, local agencies are making efforts to be more prepared for wildland fires. Locally, the Camas Rangeland Fire Protection Agency has hosted many training sessions for fire fighters. Volunteers are always needed for the team. Troy Stone is the Clark County fire chief.
The March 12 Clark County School District #161 supplemental levy election passed. There were one hundred sixteen votes in favor of the levy and twenty-six voters against. Posters were placed around town to give thanks “for supporting our schools, students, teachers, and staff.”
An awards dinner for school district athletes took place on March 13. The Bobcat Booster Club provided a meal of lasagna and the works. Varsity letters were awarded, individual coaches gave special awards, and district honors were announced. For the conference volleyball team, Gaby Hernandez was named to the first team as a middle player and Joni Grover was given honorable mention as a setter. For basketball, honorable mention was given to Oscar Mendoza, Brian Murdock, and Gaby Hernandez.
Clark County Bobcats took part in their first track meet on March 14 in Firth. Their next scheduled meet is in Sugar City on March 21.
Two busses from Dubois took students who are in the sixth through twelfth grades to Pocatello on March 14. They attended the Tech Expo at Idaho State University. It is an event to display technical programs offered at ISU and in the business world. The students had a good day at the Tech Expo. On their way home, one of the buses broke down at Fort Hall. Jill Grover, school district athletic director, said that they were able to get students to Shelley where the track bus was. Another bus from Dubois got there to help get everyone home. Grover said, “It was an adventure!” She was just glad that they all got home after a long day.
The Bobcat Booster Club is recruiting members. A membership form is available at the school district office. It was also sent out with school newsletters. The form encourages people to “show your school spirit and help us assist in providing the little extras that help our students and athletes excel.”
This week has been “Spring Zing Week” at CCHS. Each day had a dress up theme. The days and themes included: Monday – Twin Day; Tuesday – Blackout Day; Wednesday – Class Color Day. Spring break is coming up for the school district. It will be March 25- to 28.
High school juniors are eligible to attend the American Legion and American Legion Auxiliary sponsored Boys and Girls State each summer. This year Clark County High School will send three boys and two girls. Attending Boys State will be Aldo Acosta, Seth Clark, and Brian Murdock. Attending Girls State will be Joni Grover and Gaby Hernandez.
MaCoy Ward, a Clark County commissioner and local rancher, will be honored on March 22 at the induction ceremony for the Eastern Idaho Agriculture Hall of Fame. He will be given the Ed Duren Memorial Young Producer Award. Ed Duren was an ag extension agent in Clark County years ago. The upcoming recognition event will be held at the Shosone-Bannock Event Center.
Water districts 31, 32-C and 32-D held meetings recently. Snow pack reports were given then. As of March 1, the snow pack levels (including water content and percent of average) on Camas and Beaver Creek (District 31) locations are: Camp Creek 12.2/ 160 percent; Kilgore 14.5/153 percent; Lakeview Ridge 8.2/96 percent; Crab Creek 16/138 percent. On Medicine Lodge (District 32-C) the levels are: Irving Creek 5.2/124 percent; Weber Creek 6/125 percent; and on Birch Creek (District 32-D) Haun Homestead 5.75/124 percent; Spring Mountain 11.2/105 percent; Meadow Lake 13.5/108 percent; and Beage Springs 6.8/114 percent. The water district Chairman is Dallas Furness, Water Master is Greg Shenton, Deputy Water Master is Brett Murdock, and Secretary is Laurie Small.
Lyn and Lana Tomlinson live at the Silver Spur Ranch in Medicine Lodge. Lana has been battling cancer. She has one more chemotherapy treatment to go and then some radiation therapy. She is doing well as can be expected and has a very positive attitude. They said the winter has been beautiful where they live.
Make plans to be at the Maker Fair at the Clark County high school gym on May 9 from 5 to 8 p.m. This is the second year for this event in our town. It is a great time of displaying and seeing the inventions, creativity, and resourcefulness of many folks. Contact the school office to reserve a space to display what you make.
In June we will celebrate the centennial of Clark County. It will be at the same time as the annual rodeo. June 14 is the date set for the centennial celebration. The rodeo takes place on June 15 and 16. The parade on Main Street will be on June 15 at 10:30 a.m. The rodeo begins at 1:30 each day. Saturday night there will be a street dance. Contact Bonnie Stoddard to enter the parade and for any further details.
July 26 and 27 in Dubois will be the Days of Cowboy events. Vendors are needed for the street fair those days. Contact Greg Egan at Clark County High School for more information.
