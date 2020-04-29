MUD LAKE — Terreton and Hamer school lunch workers have been busy preparing “to go” lunches and breakfasts for the children in the area. Jenny Soderquist said they prepare around 300 sets of meals on most weekdays for the Terreton and Monteview children. They prepare around 400 on Mondays when more students drive through the lunchroom area to drop off homework packets and pick up new packets. Hamer school prepares about 100 meals.
•
The children can pick up their food and school packets at the following five locations: Monteview church, Mud Lake City Building, Terreton School lunchroom, “Linderman corner” on highway 33 and 1700 E, and Hamer Elementary School. The meals include foods for lunch and breakfast the next day. They are available to all children, ages one to 18. The meals have been made possible by funds from a grant. They will run Monday through Friday for the rest of the school year. Lisa Ward, lunchroom manager, typically posts the main course for the day on the PTO Facebook page.
•
Lisa Ward and a delegation of School Lunch leadership from Idaho traveled to Washington recently and attended Georgetown University for some executive leadership classes. They attended a legislative action conference with the school nutrition and industry representatives from Simplot. After a day and a half of classes and preparing, they went to Capitol Hill to visit the legislators and talk about the “Child Nutrition Authorization Act.” They told the legislators it was time to get it done. They were able to meet with Senator Jim Risch.
•
“Senator Risch is always willing to spend a few minutes with his visitors, which is truly appreciated,” Lisa said.
•
They met with the aides of Congressman Mike Simpson, Senator Mike Crapo, and Representative Russ Fulcher.
•
Happy Birthday to: today — Kerri Cope, Larry Niederer, Trish Dalling, Lillian Sauer, Lori Eddins, Hailey Perkins, Trent Pancheri, Scott Bridges and Makaden Rigby; April 30 — Remy Ward; May 1 — Justin Place, Sheila Linger, Katie Skidmore and Rick Vadnais; May 2 — Cooper Dixon, Brynnlee Roth, Michael Murdock, Blake Dixon, Bob Stoddart, Tyrel Wilcox, Kesiah Haroldsen and Sid Wilding; May 3 — Chet Kirkpatrick, Ron Moss and Hazel Cope; May 4 — Walt Pancheri, Baylee Tanner, Stetson Albertson, Lewis Newman, Allen Petersen, Isabella Llamas and Griselda Puente; May 5 — Deoine Gunderson, Dovie Williams and Derek Grover.
•
Wedding anniversaries this week include the following: April 30 — Daniel and Danalee Babcock; May 2 — Ken and Tanis Cherry; May 3 — David and Janell Johnson; May 6 — Larry Lee and Misty Garner, Mark and Candie Reyes, George and Helen Kovachich.
•
If you would like anything included in the column, please call Cara Shuldberg at 208-663-4856, 208-201-6972, or email her at mudlakenews@mudlake.net.