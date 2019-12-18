MENAN — Jefferson School District No. 251 will be out of school Dec. 23 to Jan. 3 for Christmas Holidays and also for New Years Holiday Break. School for the district will resume Jan. 6. They will follow early release times on Dec. 20.

Mark, Danielle, Max and Hunter Lindstrom of Milton, Wash. recently moved to Menan with Hugh and Terry Munns. Mark recently found a job in Idaho Falls and they were also able to find a house to move into.

Nicson White, son of Nick and Glenda White of Menan, recently received his mission call. He’s going to the Detroit, Mich. He will be leaving Feb. 5, 2020.

The Midway Elementary School lunch menu for this week is: Dec. 18 – Teriyaki chicken, rice, power peas, fruit snacks, fantastic fruits and milk; Dec. 19 – Rockin’ chicken sandwich, whole wheat bun, bandit pork and beans, fantastic fruits and milk; Dec. 20 – Spaghetti meat sauce, spaghetti noodles, whole wheat breadstick, green beans, fantastic fruits and milk.

Happy Birthday to: Dec. 19 – Sherrie Shippen and J’Lene Close; Dec. 21 – Janet Shippen and Karleen Johnson; Dec. 23 – Rocksann Ricks.

