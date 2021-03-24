LEWISVILLE — Congratulations to newlyweds Nicholas and Caitlin Andrews Watkins! They were married Saturday, March 20, in the Rexburg LDS Temple. Nick is the son of Glenn and Leisa Watkins, and Caitlin is the daughter of Vern and Laura Andrews, of Aztec, New Mexico. Since we are still in the throes of Covid, a “virtual reception” was held on Facebook the afternoon following the wedding. They will make their home in Rexburg, where both are attending school.
Congratulations also to Kyle and Madi Nield, who are the proud parents of a baby boy. He was born March 15, at Mountain View Hospital in Idaho Falls. His name will be Kallen John Nield, and big brother, Alton, is excited to have a baby brother to play with. Roger and Janeal Nield are the proud grandparents.
David and Heather Harper are also grandparents again – number seven! Their son, Josh Harper, and his wife Kelsey, of West Haven, Utah, were blessed with a new baby girl! She was born on March 19, and her name will be Lorelai Joan Harper. Her big sister, Arianna, has been waiting a long time to welcome her into the family!
Our sympathies to Roger and Janeal Nield, at the passing of Roger’s father, Delbert Nield, of Othello, Washington, on March 18.
In Menan Stake news, Ryan Bingham, of the Grant First Ward, was released as Second Counselor and Secretary in the Stake Young Men’s presidency; and Justin Mecham, also of Grant First Ward, was released as a member of the Stake High Council.
All those planning to go on the Menan Stake Trek in June are invited to a Trek Orientation Meeting, which will be held at 6 p.m. March 28 at the Menan Stake Center – or you can watch it virtually via Zoom. All Young Men and Young Women ages 14–18, plus their parents and youth leaders, are invited to attend the orientation meeting. This includes any youth turning fourteen years of age in the year 2021.
The Young Men and Young Women of the Lewisville First Ward are having a highway cleanup on March 30 – let’s hope the snow is melted and things dry up a little more!
Happy Birthday this week to: March 25 – Michell Walker, Roy Hansen and Gordon Ball; March 26 – Harper Anderson; March 27 – Stacy Lake; March 28 – Janet Williams, Symone Kennedy, Mac Anderson and Mataya Taylor; March 29 – Koen Hawkes; March 30 – Clair Kinghorn, Errin Boyce and Brookelyn McCosh.
