LEWISVILLE — The Lewisville First Ward will have its first–ever Drive–Through Christmas Party Dec. 21. Come for a fun treat and a Christmas Family Home Evening lesson for your family. Children can bring their letters to Santa Claus; there will be a special mailbox you can mail them in.
•
Congratulations to Devon Watkins, son of Glenn and Leisa Watkins, who recently graduated from BYU–Idaho with a Bachelor of Fine Arts.
•
Diana DaBell Webster reports that her son–in–law, Spencer Holt, who works for a pharmaceutical company, was featured in Forbes Magazine. The author interviewed him about his emphasis on the importance of empathy in large company leadership. Spencer is married to Brittany DaBell Holt, and they live with their family in London, England.
•
The Lewisville Book Study Group will meet this evening to read and discuss favorite Christmas stories. They will meet at 7 p.m. at Debbie Ellsworth’s Farmhouse (the late Elmer Ellsworth’s former home). Bring your favorite holiday potluck dish.
•
Congratulations to Myrissah Mitchell, daughter of Tom and Debbie Mitchell. She is engaged to be married. The lucky guy is Wes Sanders, son of Mark and Julianne Sanders, of Thornton, Colorado.
•
Terry and Mary Ellsworth’s son–in–law, Jerome Hutchison, and his partner, Servando Gutierrez, roped in over $26,000 in the #12.5 Big Gamble Dec. 5 during Ty Yost’s Las Vegas in Wickenburg – a national team roping event in Arizona. They roped four steers in 31.94 seconds, maintaining a solid lead over the field. Jerome is married to Kelsie Ellsworth Hutchison, and they live with their family in Watford City, North Dakota.
•
Former Lewisville resident, Keegan Downie, son of Shawn and Brenda Downie, recently graduated from Dixie State University in St. George, Utah, with his Bachelor of Science in Nursing. He and his wife, Kylie, and son, Lawson, live in St. George.
•
Happy Birthday to: today – Robert Barnes, Ben Thornley, Adelynn Cude, Julia Lott and Brock Murray; Dec. 18 – Carter Hooper; Dec. 19 – Vanessa Telford and Alvey Beasley; Dec. 20 – Wade Thornley and Curtis Thomas; Dec. 21 – Hub Quade, Micaela Hernandez and Jason Staker; Dec. 22 – Isaiah Shirk and Ryan Holman.
• If you have news or announcements you would like included in our Lewisville column, please email at dhbarney@Q.com.