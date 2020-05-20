LEWISVILLE — The Lewisville Legacy Library opened May 18 with regular summer hours: Monday and Saturday, the hours are 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m., and Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. On Wednesdays, the library will be open from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.
The Summer Reading Program will begin June 20. There will also be “Summer Bingo” for the adults. Please follow the posted guidelines when entering the library. Curbside/contactless service will also be available by calling the library at 208-754-8608.
The Library is also looking for an individual who lives within the City of Lewisville proper who would like to take the place of Allie Dickson on the Library Board. Nate and Allie will be moving to their new home soon, and the library will need a replacement for her spot. The Board meets quarterly and helps make decisions about the library. If interested, please contact the Library Chair, Liz Bennett, or Allie Dickson.
Former Lewisville resident, Ranae Casper Merrill, 90, passed away May 12 at the Homestead Assisted Living Center in Rexburg. She was the daughter of the late Charlie and Donna Casper, and spent her youth here in Lewisville. Our sympathies to her family and to her brother, Darwin Casper. Graveside services at the Annis Little Butte Cemetery were held May 16.
Glenn and Leisa Watkins were excited to travel to Tennessee to see their newest granddaughter, Eden Diane Watkins. She is the third child of their son, Michael Watkins, and his wife, Katelyn, who live in Clarksville, Tennessee.
The City of Lewisville is opening up according to Governor Little’s recommendations. Stage 2 begins May 17 and Stage 3 begins May 30. The library will be opened May 18 with a limited capacity. Face masks are recommended. Check rebound.idaho.gov for more specifics.
Happy Birthday to: today – Heather Justesen, Bob Schofield, Trevor Walker and Ruby Murdoch; May 21 – Faylene Christensen and Brad Knibbs; May 22 – Seth Yoshida; May 23 – Karen Spencer and Jordan Erickson; May 24 – Diane McCarthy, Brittney McCosh, Hunter Nield and Brandon Willcoson; May 25 – Carol Jones; May 27 – John Walker.
