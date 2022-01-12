LEWISVILLE — Our sympathies to Lee and Patsi Hinckley and family, at the passing of Lee’s brother, Darrell Glen Hinckley, and his wife, Joy Hinckley, both 90, who passed away a day apart at their home in Idaho Falls. Joy passed away on Dec. 30, and Darrell passed on Dec. 31. Funeral services were held Monday, Jan. 10, with burial in the Lewisville Cemetery.
There will be a Regional Fireside meeting for the Single Adults of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held on Sunday, Jan. 16, at 7:00 p.m. at the Idaho Falls Central Stake Center on Jennie Lee Drive. If you have any questions, please contact Trinette Southway.
Byron and Diana Webster have a new great-grandbaby! Vanessa and Josh Harrop, of Orem, Utah, were blessed with a new baby boy. He was born on Jan. 1, weighing six pounds, thirteen ounces, and measuring 19 inches long. His name will be Rockwell Wesley Harrop, and he joins big brother, Jeter. Vanessa is the daughter of Jason and Jennifer DaBell South, of Menan.
The Menan Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is having a “Snow Day” for the youth. It will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 18, from 6-8 p.m. at the Menan Red Brick Church. There will be outside snow games and refreshments, so dress warm, and bring a friend! There will also be indoor games and more refreshments. All youth ages 11 -18 in the stake are invited to attend.
Lee and Patsi Hinckley enjoyed a holiday visit from their son, Elliott Hinckley, and his wife, Brooke, and family from Rifle, Colorado, where Elliott works for the US Forest Service.
The Menan Stake is holding a training meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 19, at 7:00 p.m. at the Stake Center. All Elders’ Quorum and Relief Society presidencies, ward mission leaders, and lead Temple and Family History Coordinators and youth representatives are invited and encouraged to attend.
Rhett Thornley, son of Wade and Amy Thornley, has been accepted into the College of Eastern Idaho’s diesel technology school and begins his training this month. He will be focusing on heavy-duty diesel technology and will be earning an Associate Degree.
In the Lewisville First Ward, McCade Hawkes, son of Josh and Kelsey Hawkes; Stone Nield, son of Eric and Kacey Nield; and Kash Smith, son of Leland and Lisa Smith, were ordained to the office of deacon in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
It’s great to see Jose Leal out and about since his back surgery and rehabilitation!
Happy Birthday this week to: Jan. 13 — Kent Briggs and Justin Bemis; Jan. 15 — Elise Weaver; Jan. 16 — Ben Thompson and Carol Ossmen (turns 90!); and Jan. 18 — Carlianne Ball.
If you have news or announcements you would like included in our Lewisville column, please email at dhbarney@Q.com.