GARFIELD — A bridal shower was held for Sarah Clements July 8. It was held at Cordon Park and hosted by Sarah’s aunt, Christa Hart. Sarah will be getting married on July 21. She is the daughter of Jan and Tammy Clements of Garfield. Sarah is getting married to JP Christesen.
Family and friends gathered July 11 to celebrate the recent marriage of Kyla Madsen Bingham, daughter of Erik and Debbie Madsen, formerly of Garfield and Chandler Darold Bingham, son of Ryan and Koreen Bingham. The event was held in Rigby in the evening.
Family History Information is being posted weekly on the “Rigby South Points of Light” Facebook.
More temples of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are now open. As of July 13, the number is at 115 for husband-wife sealings (marriages).
The Rigby YSA Ward played water balloon volleyball for their family home evening activity July 6.
Some families in the Garfield area got together for the Fourth of July celebrations on July 4. There are reports of some going on hikes, having BBQs, roasting hot dogs and marshmallows over a fire, picnics and doing fireworks.
Happy birthday to: July 16 – Brinley Parker; July 18 – Doyle Robertson.
If you have news, announcements, birthdays, or anniversaries you would like put in the Garfield News, please contact Maurette Clark at 208-709-6145.