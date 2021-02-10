LEWISVILLE — Congratulations to former Lewisville residents, Keegan and Kaila Webster, on the birth of their new baby boy. Brikyn Paul Webster was born Feb. 1, weighing six pounds, thirteen ounces, and measuring nineteen and three–fourths inches long. The Webster family now lives in Annis. He is their first child.
Roger and Janeal Nield’s grandson, Creyton Cooper, recently signed to play football for the Weber State University Wildcats (his father’s alma mater – Cole was their starting quarterback from 1999–2000). Creyton is the highest–rated high school quarterback in Weber State history, and is a senior at Lehi High School. He is the son of Cole and Tara Nield Cooper, of Lehi, Utah.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints has announced a new “Friend–to–Friend for Children” broadcast, which will be shown Saturday, Feb. 20, at 11:00 a.m. MST. All Primary children ages 3–11, their parents and Primary leaders and teachers are invited to participate in this event. The 40–minute event will include music and activities as well as messages by President Nelson, Elder Ulisses Soares, and members of the Primary General Presidency. Go to ChurchofJesusChrist.org, YouTube, BYUtv and other media to watch it.
Congratulations to newlyweds Wes and Myrissah Mitchell Sanders, who were married on Jan. 30, in the Gilbert Arizona Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints. Myrissah is the daughter of Tom and Debbie Mitchell, and the granddaughter of Carolyn Skinner. Wes is the son of Mark and Julianne Sanders, of Thornton, Colorado.
Bob and Vicki Richards have moved back to their Lewisville home to spend time “Covid–hunkering–down.” They have been living in Utah.
Happy Birthday to: today – Julie Hanson and Bryken Smith; Feb. 11 – Rosalie Jones; Feb. 12 – Yvette Boyce and Britain McCosh; Feb. 13 – Eric Jensen and Jose Lopez; Feb. 15 – Charlene Johnson and Jordyn Baird; Feb. 16 – Jessica Jardine and Robin Ball.
