MUD LAKE—West Jefferson Music Department will be raffling off two quilts as fundraisers. Tickets will be $1 each. They can be purchased at home games and at the Hamer library. The drawing will be Feb. 27 during the band concert. The band concert will be at 6 p.m. and there will be a baked potato bar dinner before the concert. One quilt is black and white and queen sized and one quilt is pastel colors and crib sized.

Ward conferences for the Terreton Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints Stake are beginning this week and run through the end of February.

Mud Lake Museum is open by appointment only this winter. Cub scout groups have been visiting the museum to help pass off their requirements.

West Jefferson High school wrestlers will have matches on Jan. 16 at home with Teton, Sugar and Aberdeen at 5 p.m. They will also have the Aberdeen Tournament on Jan. 18-19. The wrestlers will have a tri tournament at home with Fremont and Challis on Jan 23 at 6 p.m. The Boys basketball team will have a game Jan. 18 at home with Firth. The Girls basketball team will have games Jan. 17 at home against Salmon at 4:30 p.m., Jan. 19 at home with North Fremont at 4:30 p.m., and Jan. 23 at Firth.

School lunch this week includes the following: Jan. 16 – Beef and Barley soup, mozzarella string cheese, biscuits, fruit, and milk; Jan. 17 – Sloppy Joes, broccoli, Fruit, Juice bars, and milk; Jan. 18 – Corn Dog, Baked Lays chips, Celery sticks, fruit, Fruit snack and milk; Jan. 21 – Hamburger, pork and beans, pickles, ketchup, mustard, fruit and milk; Jan. 22 – Crispitos, ketchup, salsa, salad with ranch dressing, fruit, juice bars, and milk; Jan. 23 – Tomato Soup, cheese sandwich, salad with ranch dressing, fruit, tropical fruit snack and milk.

Happy Birthday today to Kimery Capell, Romero Pancheri and Cambree Hall. Other birthdays this week include: Jan. 17 – Taylor Smith and Ruger Petersen; Jan. 18 – Kimery Capell; Jan. 19 – Tom Wheeler, Daren Terry, Debbie Caudle, Adam Rogers, and Mattea Rogers; Jan. 20 – Donna Bybee, Patty Whitaker, Ann Peterson, Sawyer Shafer, Ruth Hansen, and Wyatt Pancheri; Jan. 21 – Cason Holdaway and Sarah Heisel; Jan. 22 – Leone Allen, Chance Murdock, Sam Haroldsen, Gail Webster, and Kelsie Dalling; Jan. 23 – Aspen Young, Trevor Belnap, Kyler Webster, Ron Engberson, and Darren Grover.

Happy wedding anniversary today to James and Nikki Bean. Other wedding anniversaries this week include: Jan. 23 – Ike and Teri Tomlinson, Rex and Gay Rothwell.

If you have anything you would like included in the column, please call Cara Shuldberg at 663-4856 or email her at mudlakenews@mudlake.net.

