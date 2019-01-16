MUD LAKE—West Jefferson Music Department will be raffling off two quilts as fundraisers. Tickets will be $1 each. They can be purchased at home games and at the Hamer library. The drawing will be Feb. 27 during the band concert. The band concert will be at 6 p.m. and there will be a baked potato bar dinner before the concert. One quilt is black and white and queen sized and one quilt is pastel colors and crib sized.
•
Ward conferences for the Terreton Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints Stake are beginning this week and run through the end of February.
•
Mud Lake Museum is open by appointment only this winter. Cub scout groups have been visiting the museum to help pass off their requirements.
•
West Jefferson High school wrestlers will have matches on Jan. 16 at home with Teton, Sugar and Aberdeen at 5 p.m. They will also have the Aberdeen Tournament on Jan. 18-19. The wrestlers will have a tri tournament at home with Fremont and Challis on Jan 23 at 6 p.m. The Boys basketball team will have a game Jan. 18 at home with Firth. The Girls basketball team will have games Jan. 17 at home against Salmon at 4:30 p.m., Jan. 19 at home with North Fremont at 4:30 p.m., and Jan. 23 at Firth.
•
School lunch this week includes the following: Jan. 16 – Beef and Barley soup, mozzarella string cheese, biscuits, fruit, and milk; Jan. 17 – Sloppy Joes, broccoli, Fruit, Juice bars, and milk; Jan. 18 – Corn Dog, Baked Lays chips, Celery sticks, fruit, Fruit snack and milk; Jan. 21 – Hamburger, pork and beans, pickles, ketchup, mustard, fruit and milk; Jan. 22 – Crispitos, ketchup, salsa, salad with ranch dressing, fruit, juice bars, and milk; Jan. 23 – Tomato Soup, cheese sandwich, salad with ranch dressing, fruit, tropical fruit snack and milk.
•
Happy Birthday today to Kimery Capell, Romero Pancheri and Cambree Hall. Other birthdays this week include: Jan. 17 – Taylor Smith and Ruger Petersen; Jan. 18 – Kimery Capell; Jan. 19 – Tom Wheeler, Daren Terry, Debbie Caudle, Adam Rogers, and Mattea Rogers; Jan. 20 – Donna Bybee, Patty Whitaker, Ann Peterson, Sawyer Shafer, Ruth Hansen, and Wyatt Pancheri; Jan. 21 – Cason Holdaway and Sarah Heisel; Jan. 22 – Leone Allen, Chance Murdock, Sam Haroldsen, Gail Webster, and Kelsie Dalling; Jan. 23 – Aspen Young, Trevor Belnap, Kyler Webster, Ron Engberson, and Darren Grover.
•
Happy wedding anniversary today to James and Nikki Bean. Other wedding anniversaries this week include: Jan. 23 – Ike and Teri Tomlinson, Rex and Gay Rothwell.
•
If you have anything you would like included in the column, please call Cara Shuldberg at 663-4856 or email her at mudlakenews@mudlake.net.