MUD LAKE — West Jefferson Drama Department’s presentation of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” had a very successful first week. Both Saturday performances were sold out in advance. They will have performances this week at 7 p.m. Nov. 13, 14 and 16 in the auditorium. The cast includes the following students: Jonathan Hawker, Andrew Sharp, Monika Gomez, Anna Parker, Tailyn Russell, Malaika Rogers, Kaleb Hall, Oliver Grimes, Brenden Lounsbury, Jarrett Haroldsen, Michael Reyes, Dylan Burtenshaw, Weston Mason, Keston Newman, Kazden Rogers, Peyton Scott, Briggs Tomlinson, Kamren Wright, Kurt Wright, Emily Parker, Jessie Bean, Brynn Hoopes, Audrey McDonald, Maddie Newman, Addie Petersen, Ambriee Ricks, Lori Wagoner, Sage Wood, Londyn Wood, Shailyn Robertson, Truman Place, Lety Figueroa, Hailey Belnap, Aubrey Lundholm, Kimbur Mecham, Taylor Petersen, Kassy Shively, nash Bartlome, Bridger Garner, Teagan Hansen, Jamereon Kimbro, Benson Robison, Regan Roundy and Ty Oson.
•
The West Jefferson Junior High girls’ basketball team will have a game at 3:30 p.m. tomorrow in Butte County. The bus will leave at 1:30 p.m. They will also have a game at 4:30 p.m. Nov. 19 in Salmon. That bus will also leave at 1:30 p.m.
•
The West Jefferson High School girls’ basketball team will have a game at 4:30 p.m. Nov. 19 in Teton.
•
The junior high wrestlers will have a match at 4 p.m. tomorrow at West Jefferson with Firth, Teton, Challis and Sugar-Salem.
•
Happy birthday today to Trace Hillman, Warren Albertson, Bella Williams, Kyle Williams, Cannon Calder and Maci Holdaway. Other birthdays this week include the following: Nov. 14 – Brian Mays, Leif Isaacson and Christopher Shively; Nov. 15 – Tavery Ward, Chip Gasser, Micky White, Jim Garner, Matthew Reyes, David Korn, Marie Carpenter and Melinda Sweider; Nov. 16 – Jaden Hjelm, James Burtenshaw, Paul Gunderson, Jared Dalling, Lucas Hillman and McCoy Ward; Nov. 17 – Brantli Pancheri, Larry Mecham, Misti Garner, Mayli Murdock, Tripton Babcock, Patsy Spencer and Eastyn Burtenshaw; Nov. 18 – Charee Richins and Pressli Falter; Nov. 19 – Chris Skidmore, Craig Bingham, Theresa Dalling, Tammy Furness, Leilani Neville, Caleb Ball, Jordyn Torgerson and Dallin Ivie; Nov. 20 – Mayla Ivie and Spencer Cooley.
•
Wedding anniversaries this week include the following: Nov. 14 – Jim and Sharee Perkins; Nov. 15 – Lorenzo and Bonita Smuin, Richard and Kim Korn, Chad and Jessica Larsen; Nov. 16 – Gary and Mary Tonkin; Nov. 17 – Frank and Joan Siddoway; Nov. 19 – Kent and Brenda Warner, Vince and Tiffany Barzee.
If you have anything you would like included in the column, please call Cara Shuldberg at 208-663-4856