MUD LAKE — Veteran’s Day Programs were held in the West Jefferson district on Thursday to honor the veterans. Post Commander Lester Reiss spoke about being a veteran and then announced the winners of the VFW Essay Contests. He also awarded Mrs. Laura Lerwill with the Teacher of the Year Award. Along with certificates, each winner received a cash prize.

Terreton Elementary Music Teacher, Mrs. Kaylene Young prepared the elementary students to sing several patriotic songs.

Dave Hadley and his high school Leadership Class prepared a luncheon for the Veterans before the programs began. Several of the students sat with the veterans and visited with them while they ate lunch together.

West Jefferson High School girls basketball will have a game Nov. 19 at home with South Fremont at 4:30 p.m. They will also have a game Nov. 23 at home with Malad at 4:30 p.m.

Junior High girls basketball team will have a game Nov. 18 at North Fremont at 4:00 p.m. The bus will leave at 1:45 p.m. They will also have a game Nov. 23 at Salmon at 4:00 p.m. The bus will leave at 12:45 p.m.

The school lunch menu includes the following: Nov. 17 — chili, crackers, applesauce, cinnamon rolls, and milk; Nov. 18 — corn dogs, tater tots, carrot sticks, apples, and milk; Nov. 19 — Enchiladas, Spanish rice, corn, pineapple, and milk; Nov. 22 — Tomato soup, stuffed bread sticks, cookie, and milk; Nov. 23 — Sub sandwiches, chips, cheese stick, carrot sticks, oranges, and milk.

There will be no school Nov. 24 to Nov. 26 for Thanksgiving Break.

Happy Birthday to: Nov. 17 — Brantli Pancheri, Larry Mecham, Misti Garner, Mayli Murdock Meredith, Tripton Babcock, Patsy Spencer, Eastyn Burtenshaw; Nov. 18 — Charee Richins and Pressli Falter; Nov. 19 — Chris Skidmore, Craig Bingham, Theresa Dalling, Tammy Furness, Leilani Neville, Caleb Ball, Jordyn Torgerson, and Dallin Ivie; Nov. 20 — Mayla Ivie and Spencer Cooley; Nov. 21 — Shawn Williams, Garrison Williams, Tyler Simmons, Keldon Young, Tanis Cherry, Mary Wheeler, Heber Barzee, and Ike Tomlinson; Nov. 22 — Kaden Stoneberg, Rhett Garner, Chloe Moss, Eliza Ashcraft, and Stanley Scott; Nov. 23 — James McNiven; Nov. 24 — Jana Simmons, Ellie Erickson, Miles Johnson, Marie Ellis.

Happy wedding anniversary to: Nov. 17 — Frank and Joan Siddoway; Nov. 19 — Kent and Brenda Warner, Vince and Tiffany Barzee; Nov. 21 — Clair and Melina Lovell, Carl and Julene Ball, Lloyd and Donette Engberson; Nov. 22 — Kirt and Janice Williams; Nov. 24 — Rusty and Brianna Tuckett.

If you would like anything included in the column, please call Cara Shuldberg at 208-663-4856, 208-201-6972, or email her at mudlakenews@mudlake.net.

