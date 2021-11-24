West Jefferson basketball season for girls progresses

MUD LAKE — West Jefferson Junior High had a successful run of the play “Moana Jr.” The play was directed and choreographed by Kaylene Burtenshaw, Annie Dalling and Amanda Erickson. The cast included the following: Joseph Belnap, Axton Crandall, Sierra Eddins, Nery Elias, Tianna Erickson, Isaac Hall, Mac Hall, Charli Holdaway, Gracee Kimbro, Tenlee Lounsbury, Kbree Munoz, Kevin Munoz, Kolden Newman, Tiara Pancheri, Treyson Ricks, Yisel Rodriguez, Tonisha Sauer, Ella Shuldberg, McKenley Simmons, Lupe Sosa, Allie Stoddart, Paisley Summers, Katherine Tafoya, Sophie Thomson, Maggie Tuckett, Chayse Van Eps, Natalia Vega, Jaiden Wilcox, Annalise Williams, and Mamie Wood. The crew included the following: Alena Messerli, Arely Elias, Catherine Montalvan, Baylee Cherry, Brinlee Bitter, and Joselyn Elias.
West Jefferson High School Girls basketball team will have a game Nov. 30 at South Fremont at 4:30 p.m. The bus will leave at 2:45 p.m.
The Junior high girls basketball team will have a game on Nov. 30 at home with Ririe at 4:00 p.m.
There will be no school today through Nov. 26 for Thanksgiving break.
When school resumes, lunch will include the following: Nov. 29 — Grilled chicken burger, seasoned fries, orange, condiments, and milk; Nov. 30 — Walking tacos, corn, applesauce, and milk; Dec. 1 — Pizza, fresh veggies, apples, chocolate chip animal crackers, and milk.
Happy Birthday to: Nov. 24 — Jana Simmons, Ellie Erickson, Miles Johnson, and Marie Ellis; Nov. 25 — Matt Mecham, Loni Newman, Edna Stewart, Truman Place, Dale Richins, Mary Gomez, Allison Severe, and Justin Poole; Nov. 26 — James Stewart, Creed Jacobs, Becky Allen, John B. Spencer, Kristy Grover, Samantha Hillman, and Cindy Mitchell; Nov. 27 — Eliza Ashcraft, Ian Renova, Evan Renova; Nov. 28 — MaKay Terry, Diana Yearsley, Keith Barzee, Madison Savage, and Tate Simmons; Nov. 29 — Harvey Nelson, Donna Skidmore, Rex Coleman, Kathy Hawker, Jo Shively, Layla Simmons, and Alan Hawker; Nov. 30 — Christian Ashcraft; Dec. 1 — Chad Buttars, Braden Larsen, Landon Larsen, and Brogan Nelson.
Happy wedding anniversary to: Nov. 24 — Rusty and Brianna Tuckett.; Nov. 26 — Kirk and Fawn Robins, Ron and Linda Torgerson; Nov. 27 — Robert and Debbie Ball; Nov. 30 — Chance and Danielle Pancheri, Raymond and Mikki Williams; Dec. 1 — Lester and LeGay Reiss.
