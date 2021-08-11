MUD LAKE — The West Jefferson Booster Club is doing a membership drive. They are looking for volunteers to help with fundraising, activities, advertising, membership and other things to help student athletes. You can contact Annie Dalling at (208) 716-1248 for more information.
Terreton Elementary and Junior High school supply lists are available. You can purchase supplies for your students on your own, or pay a fee and the school will purchase them for your students. Class lists are also posted at the school. New students may not be on the lists yet. You can contact the school for more information.
Hyrum Spencer and Kaylee Dalling ran the Idaho Falls half marathon last week as part of their senior projects. Bella Spencer competed in the Junior Nationals Olympics in Huston, Texas in the 800 and 1500 meter races.
Happy birthday to: Aug. 11 — Doris Thompson, Lita Carpenter, Abby Wilcox, Nick Davenport, Aubrey Lundholm, Toni Mangum, and Oliver Grimes; Aug. 12 — Greg R. Williams, Shawn Calder, Lori Wagoner, McKenley Simmons, Rachel Wilcox, and Kolby Simmons; Aug. 13 — Mickie Lulndholm, Jacob Newman, Bruce Hope, David Simmons, Kaitlyn Sauer, and Alice Worthin; Aug. 14 — Don Burtenshaw, Ashley Egbert Furness, Britney Christensen, Jon Grimes, and Quincy Roundy; Aug. 16 — Saylor Bitter, Lynn Burtenshaw, Harley Bartlome, and Nicole Fisher; Aug. 17 — Bill Stoddart, Ron Torgerson, Scott Carpenter, and Pamela Smith; Aug. 18 — Shelma Miskin and Maysa Wood.
Wedding Anniversary greeetings to; Aug. 16 — Ben and Nikki Hulet; Aug. 17 — Brice and Sherrie Mitchell, Tyler and Michelle Simmons.
