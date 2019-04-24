West Jefferson boys participating in Mr. West Jefferson

MUD LAKE—The High School Softball Team will have a game April 25 at North Fremont. The softball team and the baseball team will both have games April 30 at home with Malad.
Parent teacher conference was held on Friday of last week. There was no school for students in preschool through fifth grade. High School students were released and hour early. Usually conferences are held on Thursday, but the district had too many “snow days” this year and needed to make up the day.
Twelve boys from the West Jefferson Junior class will be participating in “Mr. West Jefferson” April 24 at 6 p.m. in the gym. Participants include the following: Branson Morton, Braeden Larsen, Kade Robison, Landen Larsen, Brandon Kimbro, Kyler Babcock, Truman Place, Blake Hjelm, Michael Reyes, Zack Egan, Kevin Blunk and Juandi Flores. The theme is “Back to the Future.” You can purchase tickets prior to the show for $6 from any participant or from Kathryn Ford at the high school. Tickets will be $8 at the door.
The Community Church of Mud Lake will have Outreach Wednesday on April 24 at the church from 7 to 8 p.m.
Happy Birthday today to Torrie Pancheri Barzee, August Black, Tony Caudle, Chris Rogers, and Tim Hughs. Other birthdays this week include the following: April 25 – Sydney Pancheri, Rock Pancheri, Kaylene Burtenshaw, Taya Calder, Eve Petersen Pool, Kacer Rogers, Rawley Babcock, Anna Parker, and Alecia Nef; April 26 – Alicia Ward, Clarice Sauer, and Marie McCulloch; April 27 – Tara Place, Tasha Ellis, Allie Ivie, and Tayson Dixon; April 28 – Tyson Hansen, Bryan Skidmore, Leon Gutierez, Ryan Linger, Samantha Garner, and Heidi Burns; April 29 – Lillian Sauer, Larry Niederer, Trish Dalling, Lori Eddings, Hailey Perkins, Trent Pancheri, Scott Bridges, Makaden Rigby, and Kerrie Cope; April 30 – Kameron Sauer, Remy Ward, and Jan Shively; May 1 – Sheila Linger, Justin Place, Katie Skidmore, Rick Vadnais, and Tisha Kozloff.
Wedding anniversaries this week include the following: April 24 – Richard and Sarah Heisel; April 25 – Tanner and Allie Simmons; April 26 – Dean and Amanda Erickson; April 27 – Ryan and Barbara Pancheri; April 28 – Chris and Deonna Skidmore; April 30 – Dan and Danalee Babcock.
If you have anything you would like included in the column, please call Cara Shuldberg at 663-4856 or 201-6972 or email her at mudlakenews@mudlake.net.