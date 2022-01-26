MUD LAKE — West Jefferson Business Professionals of America club had their Regional competition this week. Ten members of the club will continue to the state competition in March in Boise. The following awards were given: Entrepreneurship: Peyton Scott, first place; Entrepreneurship: Ny Yu, second place; C++ Programming: Hyrum Spencer, first place; Java Programming: Hyrum Spencer, first place; Medical Diagnostic Coding: Jordynn Palmer, first place; Medical Diagnostic Coding: Brylee Egan, second place; Health Insurance and Medical Billing: Bridon Garner, first place; Health Insurance and Medical Billing: Katelynn Johnson, second place; Health Administration Procedures: Catee Dalley, third place; Parliamentary Procedure Team: Brylee Egan, Bridon Garner, Petyon Scott, Katelynn Johnson, Ethan Schweider, and Lucas Hillman, second place; Bidon Garner and Brylee Egan also received their Diplomatic Torch Awards. Dena Stadtman is their advisor.
Jan 28 will be a “Blended Education Day.” All students are allowed to come to school that day. Some students will be specifically invited to attend and all others will be allowed to work on their assignments from home.
The West Jefferson High School’s Girls basketball team will have a game Jan. 26 at home with Salmon at 4:30 p.m. They will also have a game Jan. 28 at home with North Fremont at home at 4:30 p.m. The High School boys basketball team will have a game Jan. 27 at Firth at 4:30 p.m. The bus will leave at 2:30 p.m. They will also have a game Jan 29 at home with Ririe at 4:30 p.m. Lastly, they will have a game Feb. 2 at home with Butte at 5:30 p.m.
High School wrestling will have a meet Jan. 26 at Salmon at 6 p.m. The bus will leave at 3 p.m.
The Boys Junior High basketball team will have a game on Jan. 20 at home with South Fremont at 4 p.m. They will have a game on Jan. 25 at Firth at 4 p.m. The bus will leave at 2 p.m. Also this week they will have a game Jan. 27 at home with North Fremont at 4 p.m. and Feb. 1 at Ririe at 4 p.m. The bus will leave at 2:15 p.m.
School lunch includes the following: Jan. 26 – Corn Dog, tater tots, condiments, apples, celery sticks, and milk; Jan. 27 – Pepperoni Pizza, salad with ranch, mandarin Oranges, and milk; Jan. 28 – Waffle with strawberries or maple syrup, sausage, hash browns, assorted juice, and milk; Jan. 31 – Chicken Noodle Soup, salad with ranch, biscuits, peaches sliced, cookie, and milk; Feb. 1 – Pepperoni Pizza, salad with ranch, pears and milk; Feb. 2 – Spaghetti with Meatballs, garlic breadsticks, green beans, fruit cocktail, and milk; Feb. 5 – Chicken Vegetable Soup, biscuits, applesauce, cake, and milk.
Happy Birthday today to Maryann Belnap, Cooper Hall and Susan Johnson; Jan. 28 – Michelle Verella, Parker Dixon and Joe Worthen; Jan. 29 – Klarissa Sullivan Grover, Jade Mitchell and Benjamin Wilding; Jan. 30 – Wayne Sauer, Lagay Reiss, Kenny Garner, Melina Lovel and Chery–Marie Garner; Jan. 31 – Kraiten Ricks, Cheryl Nelson, Ephraim Raymond and Rebecca Jernberg; Feb. 1 – Breanna Allen, Koy White and Elaine Withers; Feb. 2 – Ryken Falter and Amy Jensen.
If you would like anything included in the column, please call Cara Shuldberg at 208–663–4856, 208–201–6972, or email her at mudlakenews@mudlake.net.