MUD LAKE — A beginner photography class will be offered at the Mud Lake Museum, taught by Candace Cope. The class will be at 7:00 p.m. June 24 at the museum. You will be learning photography basics and becoming more familiar with your camera, and learning some creative tips. You can contact Trish Petersen for more information at 208-243-1942.
West Jefferson High School Seniors have accumulated $1,008,612 in scholarship offers. Local scholarships totaled $38,000.
West Jefferson High School Cheerleading tryouts will be from 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 27 in the competition gym. For more information and any questions, text Harley at 208-932-5145. She would prefer a text message to a phone call.
Happy Birthday to: today – Carlee Johnson and Bobbi Nelson; June 25 – Ty Pancheri, Hollie Shipton, Jill Torgerson, Karston Simmons, and Kazden Rogers; June 26 – Kylie Shipton, Dave Sanders, Taylor Petersen, Roy Yearsley, Leah Babcock and Lexi Simmons; June 27 – Sarah L. Russell, Shaunna Pancheri, Nicole Bare, Albert Jones, Bertha Orellana, Desiree Rigby and Tonisha Sauer; June 28 – Leland Tomlinson, Holly Hulse and Tanner Woodward; June 29 – Izzy Reyes, Krista Isaacson, Blake Kirkpatrick, Kaid Hall and Jaron Downs; June 30 – Jason Taylor; July 1 – Riley Mecham, Ashley Dalling, Clint Reeder, McKenzie Twitchell, Orin Richins, Maycee Barney, Reagan Roundy and Sydney Roundy.
Wedding anniversaries this week include the following: June 24 – Rory and Janet Pancheri, Ginger and McCoy Ward; June 25 – Paul and Deoine Gunderson; June 26 – Richard and Evelyn Nelson; June 27 – Duane and Ramona Lundholm; June 28 – Heber and Jessie Barzee; June 29 – Dagan and Brittnie Richins.
If you would like anything included in the column, please call Cara Shuldberg at 208-663-4856, 208-201-6972, or email her at mudlakenews@mudlake.net.