West Jefferson class of '91 holds summer reunion

MUD LAKE — There will be no school on August 26. This will begin the four–day school week for West Jefferson schools. Occasionally there will be school on Fridays due to Monday holidays.
•
•
Terreton Elementary and junior high held a three hour open house on Friday.
•
West Jefferson High School class of 1991 held a reunion on Saturday. Former students went on a tour of the high school then gathered at the senior citizens center for a nice luncheon. They had time to catch up with each other and had prizes for many members in several categories.
•
Happy Birthday to Rochelle Ricks, Jana Ashcraft, and Tate Tomlinson. Other birthdays this week include the following: Aug. 25 – Lidia Rojas, Jeremy Caudle, and Dusty Peterson; Aug. 26 – Rod Torgerson, Brandy Ward, Avery Barzee, and Katie Spencer; Aug. 27 – Emerson Hall, Bradee Linger, Ben Huelt, Tyrel Burtenshaw, and Joe Llamas; Aug. 28 – Ryan Pancheri, Aidan Barrientos, and Austin Guiterrez; Aug. 29 – Travis Ashcraft, Logan Barzee, and Ty Shupe; Aug. 30 – Karen Sumun, Seth Burtenshaw, Kathryn Ivie, Ryleigh Rainey Vaughn, Doug Ward, Cooper Burtenshaw, Ace Russell, Mike Kimbro, and Addison Overton; Aug. 31 – Angie Skidmore, Justin Engberson, Joshua Reyes.
•
Happy wedding anniversaryto Dewey and Linda Smuin, Adam and Amanda Torgerson. Other wedding anniversaries this week include the following: Aug. 25 – Brian and Karli Dixon; Aug. 26 – Robert and Marie McCulloch, Donovan and Holly Shipton; Aug. 27 – Bryce and Lexie Swagger; Aug. 28 – Ken and Renay Torgerson; Aug. 29 – Blake and Hayley Dixon, Dan and Becky Jernberg; Aug. 30 – Blake and Lisa Kirkpatrick; Aug. 31 – Warren and Laurie Albertson, Lewis and Lynette Dowdy.
•
School pictures will be taken on August 25. Order forms will be sent home with students on the first day of school.
•
If you would like anything included in the column, please call Cara Shuldberg at 208–663–4856, 208–201–6972, or email her at mudlakenews@mudlake.net.
