West Jefferson class of '91 holds summer reunion
The West Jefferson class of 1991 had a reunion on Saturday. They are planning another reunion in nine years. Pictured above: Back row, from left to right: Jonathan Shuldberg, Bart Place, Jodi Zweifel Erickson, Greg Williams, Scott Hansen, Kristi Simmons Hansen, Jason Skidmore. Front row, from left to right: Max Peterson, Steffanie Nelson Rasmussen, Holly Burtenshaw Davis, Brooke Ball Cook, James Buck, Shauna Wilding Simpson, Natalie Speedmon Jensen, Patty Rody Ward.

 Courtesy Photo

MUD LAKE — There will be no school on August 26. This will begin the four–day school week for West Jefferson schools. Occasionally there will be school on Fridays due to Monday holidays.

