MUD LAKE — West Jefferson Cross country team will have the 2A State Championships in Eagle, Idaho at 10:00 a.m. Oct. 31.
•
The Junior High wrestling team will have a tournament at Challis this afternoon at 4:00 p.m. They will be wrestling Sugar–Salem, Salmon, North Fremont and Challis. They will also have a tournament at 4:00 p.m. Nov. 4 in Teton. The bus will leave at 1:30 p.m. They will wrestle Teton, North and South Fremont and Sugar–Salem.
•
Terreton schools held Parent/Teacher conference on Thursday. High School and Junior High teachers were all stationed in the gym, so parents could visit all the teachers they needed to see quickly.
•
Terreton LDS first ward will have a community dinner and “trunk or treat” at 5:00 p.m. Oct. 31. with dinner first and the trunk or treat after. They encourage all participants to practice safety and social distancing.
•
Happy birthday to: today – Logan Ricks, Darren Wood, Keith Rady and Aiden Stoddart; Oct. 29 – Traci Soderquist, Justice Montgomery, Shirley Briggs, Jessica Rigby and Clay Roundy; Oct. 30 – Laurel Dalling, Wesley Wadsworth, Trevor Smuin, Tony Sauer, Ryan Garner, Hailey Petersen, Amber Williams, Kade Gneiting and Barbara Gneiting; Oct. 31 – Carol Olsen, Lawson Bare and Phyllis Laird; Nov. 1 – Robert McCulloch, Kellen Stoneberg, Keylee Christiansen, Mac Hall and Naomi Parker; Nov. 2 – Jolinda Pancheri, Mona Petersen, Kathie Tomlinson and Brian Hawkes; Nov. 3 – Gabe Pancheri, Ryan Barnes, Brian Hawkes and Jenny Hollingsworth; Nov. 4 – Mindy Reeder, Brodi Sermon, Jodi Siddoway, Asiel Garcia, Robert Messerli, and Pedro Puente.
•
Happy wedding anniversary to Ray and Clarice Sauer on Nov. 2.
•
If you would like anything included in the column, please call Cara Shuldberg at 208–663–4856, 208–201–6972, or email her at mudlakenews@mudlake.net.