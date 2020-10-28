MUD LAKE — West Jefferson Cross country team will have the 2A State Championships in Eagle, Idaho at 10:00 a.m. Oct. 31.

The Junior High wrestling team will have a tournament at Challis this afternoon at 4:00 p.m. They will be wrestling Sugar–Salem, Salmon, North Fremont and Challis. They will also have a tournament at 4:00 p.m. Nov. 4 in Teton. The bus will leave at 1:30 p.m. They will wrestle Teton, North and South Fremont and Sugar–Salem.

Terreton schools held Parent/Teacher conference on Thursday. High School and Junior High teachers were all stationed in the gym, so parents could visit all the teachers they needed to see quickly.

Terreton LDS first ward will have a community dinner and “trunk or treat” at 5:00 p.m. Oct. 31. with dinner first and the trunk or treat after. They encourage all participants to practice safety and social distancing.

Happy birthday to: today – Logan Ricks, Darren Wood, Keith Rady and Aiden Stoddart; Oct. 29 – Traci Soderquist, Justice Montgomery, Shirley Briggs, Jessica Rigby and Clay Roundy; Oct. 30 – Laurel Dalling, Wesley Wadsworth, Trevor Smuin, Tony Sauer, Ryan Garner, Hailey Petersen, Amber Williams, Kade Gneiting and Barbara Gneiting; Oct. 31 – Carol Olsen, Lawson Bare and Phyllis Laird; Nov. 1 – Robert McCulloch, Kellen Stoneberg, Keylee Christiansen, Mac Hall and Naomi Parker; Nov. 2 – Jolinda Pancheri, Mona Petersen, Kathie Tomlinson and Brian Hawkes; Nov. 3 – Gabe Pancheri, Ryan Barnes, Brian Hawkes and Jenny Hollingsworth; Nov. 4 – Mindy Reeder, Brodi Sermon, Jodi Siddoway, Asiel Garcia, Robert Messerli, and Pedro Puente.

Happy wedding anniversary to Ray and Clarice Sauer on Nov. 2.

If you would like anything included in the column, please call Cara Shuldberg at 208–663–4856, 208–201–6972, or email her at mudlakenews@mudlake.net.