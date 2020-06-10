MUD LAKE — The Annual Senior Citizens Yard sale and bake sale will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. June 20 at the West Jefferson Senior Center. The center is located at 1075 E. 1500 N. in Terreton. Donations are welcome. You can contact Sis Sarbaum at 208-351-5507 or Nikki Hulet at 208-390-2743 for more information. They ask that you please practice social distancing while shopping.
The Distinguished Young Women of West Jefferson program will be held at 7:00 pm. June 19 in the competition gym. You can contact any participant to get a ticket. The participants include the following: Elizabeth Spencer, Carlee Johnson, Christina Hawker, Maci Holdaway, Allie McDonald, Tailyn Russell, and Natalie Brown. See more on page 6.
Mud Lake Museum presents an art exhibit for the month of June. The museum is open Wednesdays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free but donations are accepted. The museum will be sponsoring watercolor classes for children and adults today taught by Amy Graham. At the time of print, it will be too late to sign up for a class, but it would be alright to come to the museum and look around. The children’s class will be at 11 a.m. and the adult class will be at 1 p.m. Classes will be held in the new community classroom.
Many families have helped remove the grass that had grown over loved one’s headstones at the Mud Lake cemetery this week. Local missionaries from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints serving in the area, helped replace headstones after lifting them, filling the area with sand to raise them, and leveling the sand.
Happy Birthday to: today – Dustin Ricks and Dan Jernberg; June 11 – Belen Orellana, Heather Shuldberg and Sheldon Shupe; June 12 – Aubrey Calder, Larry Lundholm, Kirra Falter, Dan Wadsworth, Hagen Carpenter and Patrick McGarry; June 13 – Fawn Robins, Logan Garner, Brian Bare, Lavine Gray and Benjamin Parker; June 14 – Cassie Mays, Margo Skidmore, Sara June Russell, Jonathan Hawker and James Lindsey; June 15 – Houston Williams, Jim Stoddart, Sonne Ward, Halle June Torgerson and Kasha Scott; June 16 – Annette Hillman, Vaughan Ball, Kaylene Shupe, McKell Carpenter, Kalesta Young; June 17 – Candace Cope, Baylee Cherry, Colt Smith and Jeremy Shaffer.
Happy wedding anniversary to: today – Bill and Sherry Locasio, Don and Cheryl Bird; June 11 – Andy and Kristie Scott; Kirt and Sandra Hansen; June 14 – Brian and Kathy Hawkes; June 15 – Jeff and Lori Eddins; June 16 – Layne and Babette Soderquist; June 17 – Craig and Patti Bingham, Keith and Jalene Shuldberg, Roy and Joan Stoddard, Theo and Rosalind Taylor.
If you have anything you would like included in the column, please contact Cara Shuldberg at 208-663-4856, 208-201-6972, or email her at mudlakenews@mudlake.net.