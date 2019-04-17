West Jefferson DYW winners announced

Katelyn Bitter is the 2020 West Jefferson Distinguished Young Women. She received a $1,500 scholarship, medallion and will represent West Jefferson at the state contest. Addie Petersen was the First Runner up. She received a $1,000 scholarship. Shaylee Anhder was Second Runner up and received a $1,000 scholarship. Madeline Newman was the third Runner up, Saige Moss was Fourth Runner up and Lori Wagoner was Fifth Runner up. Each of those girls received a $1,000 scholarship.
The Spirit of Distinguished Young Women award, of $500, was awarded to Emily Parker. The Interview awards of $400 each were given to Addie Petersen, Katelyn Bitter and Shaylee Anhder. The talent awards of $400 each were given to Lori Wagoner, Addie Petersen and Madelyn Newman. The Scholastic awards of $400 each were given to Saige Moss, J’Mae Torgerson and Emily Parker. The Self-Expression awards of $400 each were given to Katelyn Bitter, Shaylee Anhder and Addie Petersen. The Physical Fitness awards of $400 each were given to Jessie Bean, Katelyn Bitter and Addie Petersen. The “Be Your Best Self” awards of $300 were given to all the participants.
Amanda Erickson was the Master of Ceremonies with Rachel Moss, 2019 Distinguished Young Woman as the hostess. The theme was “Like a Girl.” The participants did an opening number, their physical fitness routine, talent presentations and self-expression routines.
Other entertainment included the following: Nicole Fisher, Abi Williams, Little DYW, Jalette Peterson, the “Forget-Me-Nots” from last year’s program, DJ and the Hamer Honeys, and Stasia Acrobats.
Scholarship awards and donations totaled $18,000.