MUD LAKE—The West Jefferson Education Foundation earned $8,000 in a fundraiser raffle last week. The collected income was $15,000. They gave away $7,000 in prizes. Carmindy Johnson and Jason Buxton tied for first place ticket sales, with each selling 50 tickets. They won either an Xbox 1 plus a game or $300. There was no second place winner, but Kyla Johnson sold 45 tickets and will receive either an HP Chromebook or $200. Baylee Cherry sold 41 tickets and can choose a drone or $150. Luke Hillman sold 35 tickets and will receive a 10 inch tablet or $100. The winning individual classes won prizes, also. The sixth grade received first place and will have a pizza party and bowling at Fat Cats. Fifth grade received second place and will receive a pizza party in their classroom. The eighth grade received third place and will have an ice cream party at school. There were 30 winners in the community. The winners had three options for prizes, they could either accept a gun, use the value of that gun for a different gun or accept a gift certificate for Sportsman’s Warehouse for a different prize. The winners were announced on Facebook Live. Winners included the following: Travis Neville, Chad Larsen, Kevin Caudle, Barney Carpenter, Justin Libert, Grace Russell, Karen Johnson, David Simmons, Rell Dixon, John Caudle, Tom Mackay, Brock Vadnais, Bryan Latham, Birk Hillman, John Hansen, Scott Blackham, Laura Lerwill, Joe Slagowski, Ken Cherry, Bart Ward, Nick Hillman, Mel Hansen, Bryan Diever, Kaid Hall, Jim Lord, Omar Cruz, Greg Williams, Justin Libert, and Dave Sanders. Karen Johnson and Brock Vadnais won twice. Tickets were $25 each or 5 for $100.
School field trips are planned for May. You can contact your child’s teacher for more information. Sack lunches from the school lunchroom are available for purchase for field trips. You can contact the lunchroom for prices and price reduction qualifications.
Happy birthday today to Justin Place, Sheila Linger, Katie Skidmore, and Rick Vadnais. Other birthdays this week include the following: May 2 – Cooper Dixon, Brynlee Roth, Michael Murdock, Blake Dixon, Bob Stoddart, Kesiah Haroldsen, Sid Wilding, and Tyrel Wilcox; May 3 – Chet Kirkpatrick, Ron Moss and Hazel Cope; May 4 – Walt Pancheri, Baylee Tanner, Stetson Albertson, Isabella Llamas, Griselda Puente, Allen Petersen and Lewis Newman; May 5 – Derek Grover, Deoine Gunderson, Dovie Williams; May 6 – Rose Dixon, Elizabeth Parker, Destiny Snell, and Sierra Stoddard; May 7 – Beth Ashcraft, Bob Ellis, Kelsie Baxter, Lacey Lundholm, Duane Lundholm, Blake Hjelm, Braidyn Rainey Wells, Henry Raymond, and Angie Ricks.
Happy Wedding anniversary today to Ken and Tanis Cherry. Other anniversaries include the following: May 3 – David and Janeal Johnson; May 6 – Larry and Misti Garner, Mark and Candie Reyes, Geroge and Helen Kovachich; May 7 – Justin and Trish Petersen, Jeff and Katie Overton.
