MUD LAKE—The West Jefferson School Board of Trustees will hold a meeting for gathering information for future budget considerations on March 12 at 6 p.m. Patrons are encouraged to attend and give their input about upcoming budget concerns.

Panther wrestlers will be at the state competition in Pocatello on Feb. 22 and 23.

Happy Birthday today to Tyson Barzee and Ramona Lundholm. Other birthdays this week include the following: Feb. 21 – Ella Shuldberg, Ray Sauer, Rachel Moss, Shawna Leonard, Jeff Donoho, Brooklyn Wagoner, Alexis Hutchings, and Porter Ricks; Feb. 22 – Shawna Bare and Larry Garner, Dalia Orellana, Taylor Savage, Gail Webster, Kinslee Rigby; Alyssa Cox, Zakery Shurtliff, Kevin Taylor, and Dave Ward; Feb. 23 – Rick Pancheri, Carol Mecham, Dalton Robins, Gwen Twitchell, Jaden Eddins, and Jordi Holdaway; Feb. 24 – Alli Holdaway Simmons, Peggy Petersen, JoAnna Mays, Boston Barnes, Larry Garner, Lexie Swager, and Porter Burtenshaw; Feb. 25 – Ryan Rainey, Mack Smith, Shaylee Babcock, Richard Korn, Brittney Shively, and Hudson Jacobs; Feb. 26 – Kyler Simmons, Perry Woodard, McKenna Neville, Slade Shupe, Jackson Hughes, and Kourtney Hansen.

Happy wedding anniversary today to Bruce and Rosemary Shively, Doug and Loretta Ashcraft. Other wedding anniversaries this week include the following: Feb. 26 – Mike and Wanda Pincock.

West Jefferson Future Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) chapter participated in the regional competition on Feb. 13. Jennifer Aguiar, Catee Dalley, and Aaliyah Rojas, competed as a team in Promote and Publicize FCCLA and received a silver award. Jewelia Hawker did an Individual Leadership event and received a silver award. Lety Figuero volunteered to help with timing the events.

If you have anything you would like included in the column, please call Cara Shuldberg at 663-4856.

