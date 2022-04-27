MUD LAKE — The Heart of the Valley Public Library will be starting a book club. It will be held April 27 at 7 p.m. at the library. They would ask that you please bring a book you recommend and come ready to share it with everyone.
West Jefferson Grid Kid Football is starting to organize for the Fall. They will take players from 4th to 8th grade in the West Jefferson, Dubois, Roberts, and Howe areas. Practices will be at the West Jefferson High school. The number of teams will depend on the number of players. Girls are welcome to play. They are looking for coaches to help. There are several certification requirements for coaches. You can contact Peter Fisher for more information. Most practices will be after school.
West Jefferson Community T-Ball will be starting soon. It will be for preschoolers through kindergarteners, every Tuesday and Thursday in June. The director will be Kinzie Sauer. Her phone number is 208-705-5155. You can contact her for more information.
West Jefferson Senior Students have their end-of-the-year planned. Some important dates include the following: All local scholarships will be due May 2 to David Gemar, the high school counselor. Senior project presentations will be at 7 p.m. in the high school gym. Seniors will arrive at 6:30 p.m. Prom will be May 6 at the Hamer Elementary Gym from 9 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
Several West Jefferson FFA members participated in the State Competition last week. Five students earned their State FFA Degrees; they were: Dylan Burtenshaw, Branson Engberson, Teagan Hansen, Keratin Ricks, and Andrew Sharp. The Farm Business Management Team placed third at State. Mack Smith received second place high individual in this category. Other team members were Dylan Burtenshaw, Crue Holdaway and Kraiten Ricks. The State Horse judging team placed 20th. Those team members were Teagan Hansen, Cole Richins, Orin Richins, and Joanna Saldana. Other West Jefferson students judging livestock at State were Tyson Barzee, Branson Engberson, Teagan Hansen, and Keston Newman. While the students were in Twin Falls for the State competition, they were able to visit Shoshone Falls and Balanced Rock. Don and Cheryl Bird are the advisors for the club.
West Jefferson High School had ten FCCLA students participate at the State Competition in Boise last week. Four students qualified for the National convention which will be held June 29-July 3 in San Diego, California. Those who qualified for Nationals include the following: Aracely Aleman, Javier Martinez, Katie Stadtman, and Alexia Tafoya. Other participants include the following: Briseida Aguilar, Anahi Figueroa, Jaren Rojas, Diana Trejo, Catee Dalley, and Sonnet Scott. Kassandra Robertson is their advisor.