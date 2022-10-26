MUD LAKE — Justin and Eve Petersen Poole welcomed their fourth child and second son into their home this week. Eve is the daughter of Justin and Trish Petersen.
West Jefferson FFA will be holding a fundraiser goat roping on Oct. 27 at 6 p.m. at the fairgrounds. You can sign up that night. Chili, cinnamon rolls, and hot chocolate will be available to purchase. Please bring your own ropes. For more information, call Will at 208–270–3069 or Joanna at 208–360–3115.
There will be an immunization clinic at Terreton Elementary today. Immunization forms are available at the office. Parents must provide paperwork authorizing immunizations. Immunization exemption forms are also available at the school.
West Jefferson High School gym remodel has been completed. The old, yellowed finish has been sanded off and refinished. The gym will be called the “Legacy Gym.” All of the walls were repainted. The wooden bleachers were replaced. New backboards were installed that will lower for youth teams to use.
School lunch this week includes the following: Oct. 26 – Chicken burger, lettuce and tomato, seasoned fries, fruit, and milk; Oct 27 – Cooks’ Choice; Oct. 28 – No school; Oct 31 – Mummy in a blanket, crunchy fingers, monster mush, jelly toes, and milk.
Happy Birthday today to Jake Haroldsen, Kent Hansen, and Ryan Rigby. Other birthdays this week include the following: Oct. 27 – Michelle Murdock, Bronson Kimbro, Janiel Santana, and Paula Wilson; Oct. 28 – Logan Ricks, Darren Wood, Keith Rady and Aiden Stoddart; Oct. 29 – Traci Soderquist, Justice Montgomery, Shirley Briggs, Jessica Rigby, and Clay Roundy; Oct. 30 – Laurel Dalling, Wesley Wadsworth, Trevor Smuin, Tony Sauer, Ryan Garner, Hailey Petersen, Amber Williams, Kade Gneiting, and Barbara Gneiting; Oct. 31 – Carol Olsen, Lawson Bare, and Phyllis Laird; Nov. 1 – Robert McCulloch, Kellen Stoneberg, Keylee Christiansen, Mac Hall, and Naomi Parker; Nov. 2 – Jolinda Pancheri, Mona Petersen, Kathie Tomlinson, and Brian Hawkes.
Happy Wedding anniversary today to Kent and Shelma Miskin, Lanny and Jimi Sue Burtenshaw. Also celebrating this week are Ray and Clarice Sauer on Nov. 2.
If you would like anything included in the column, please call Cara Shuldberg at 208–663–4856, 208–201–6972, or email her at mudlakenews@mudlake.net.
