West Jefferson High School performs Shrek the Musical

MUD LAKE — Mud Lake City received a grant for $1,500 from the Rocky Mountain Power Foundation. They used that money and other funds to create a quarter mile walking pathway around the city park.
•
West Jefferson Senior Citizens received a check for $3,000 from Northwest Farm Credit Services. The check was presented by Cody Hendrix. The West Jefferson Senior Citizens board applied for the community grant and used the money to help pay for the new flooring in the Community Center. The West Jefferson Community Center serves lunch every Monday and Wednesday at noon. Everyone is invited. The recommended donation is $5. Every fourth Wednesday there is a birthday dinner and BINGO with prizes. Community members can rent the community center for events such as reunions, birthday parties, and meetings. Contact Shawna Bare for more information and to schedule.
•
West Jefferson High School Drama department finished up a successful run of “Shrek the Musical.” Actors include the following: Michelle Aguiar, Mayli Allen, Eliza Anhder, Jaya Babock, Jaylee Ball, Keiny Chavez Ponce, Kaylee Dalling, Lindsey Dalling, Gentrie Dever, Maddie Dever, Oakley Dever, Brandon Erickson, Darren Grover, Cambree Hall, Teagan Hansen, Jarrett Haroldsen, Creed Jacobs, Katelynn Hohnson, Bronson Kimbro, Jaycee Lounsbury, McKenna Neville, Izzy Reyes, Josh Reyes, Shai Robertson, Lixy Rodriguez Chavez, Keean Rogers, Lilly Sauer, Ethan Schwieder, Ethnie Shaffer, Chris Shively, Tate Simmons, Mack Smith, Trixie Smith, Tyke Smith, Heidi Lou Van Wagner, Brooklyn Wagoner, and Ny Yu.
•
The West Jefferson Senior Citizens‘ lunch menu this month includes the following: June 22 – Chicken, Augratin Potatoes, peas and carrots, Bread, dessert, and milk or beverage; June 27 – Hawaiian Haystack, leafy green salad, bread, dessert, and milk or beverage; June 29 – Chicken Enchilada, confetti salad, chips and salsa, dessert, and milk or beverage.
•
Birthdays this week include the following: June 24 – Carlee Johnson and Bobbi Nelson; June 25 – Ty Pancheri, Hollie Shipton, Jill Torgerson, Karston Simmons, and Kazden Rogers; June 26 – Kylie Shipton, Dave Sanders, Taylor Petersen, Roy Yearsley, Leah Babcock, and Lexi Simmons; June 27 – Sarah L. Russell, Shaunna Pancheri, Nicole Bare, Albert Jones, Bertha Orellana, Desiree Rigby, and Tonisha Sauer; June 28 – Leland Tomlinson, Holly Hulse, and Tanner Woodward; June 29 – Izzy Reyes, Krista Isaacson, Blake Kirkpatrick, Kaid Hall, and Jaron Downs.
•
Happy wedding anniversary to Dallas and Tammy Furness, Brent and Laurel Dalling, Ron and Liz Moss. Other wedding anniversaries this week include the following: June 23 – Lavar and Brenda Summers; June 24 – Rory and Janet Pancheri, Ginger and McCoy Ward; June 25 – Paul and Deoine Gunderson; June 26 – Richard and Evelyn Nelson; June 27 – Duane and Ramona Lundholm; June 28 – Heber and Jessie Barzee; June 29 – Dagan and Brittnie Richins.
•
If you would like anything included in the column, please call Cara Shuldberg at 208–663–4856, 208–201–6972, or email her at mudlakenews @mudlake.net.