MUD LAKE — Mr. West Jefferson 2024 will be held May 3 at 7 p.m. in the “Panther Den.” The theme is “The Boys in the Band.” Participants include the following: Bentley Lounsbury, Gavin Williams, Jaron Rojas, Stetson Stranger, Cooper Hall, J.J. Pancheri, Branson Neville, Darren Grover, Ewey Serrano, Junior Aguilar, Chris Shively, Javi Martinez, and Ryan Rigby. You can pre purchase tickets from any of the participants.
West Jefferson FFA sent twelve students to the State competition in Twin Falls last week. The Horse Judging team received 8th place. The team included the following members: Baylee Cherry, Brynlee Carpenter, CJ Day, and Payson Engberson. The Farm Business Management received 2nd place. The team included the following: Mac Smith, who received second top high point individual, Jonathan Mendoza, Abby Wilcox and Joanna Saldana. Joanna, Abby, and Mac each received their State Degrees.
The West Jefferson High School and Junior High rodeo team went to Challis last weekend for their first rodeo of the season. The High schoolers competed Friday night for the first go and Saturday for the second go. Junior High competed twice on Saturday. Each weekend, they have two chances to work their way to the State Finals. They will go back to Challis for the next rodeo.
Distinguished Young Women of West Jefferson program participants collected items in the community to donate to local youth in foster care through The Village of South Eastern Idaho. It took three vehicles to transport all the collected items.
School lunch onApril 26 will be salad bar, bread sticks, fresh fruit combo, M&M cookie, and milk. April 27 will be waffles with strawberries, sausage, hash browns, juice, and milk. There will be no school on April 28.
Happy birthday today to April 26 — Marie McCulloch, Clarice Sauer, and Alicia Ward. Other birthdays this week include the following: April 27 — Tara Place, Tasha Ellis, Allie Ivie, and Tayson Dixon; April 28 — Heidi Burns, Ryan Linger, Tyson Hansen, Bryan Skidmore, Samantha Garner, and Leon Gutierez; April 29 — Kerri Cope, Larry Niederer, Trish Dalling, Lillian Sauer, Lori Eddins, Hailey Perkins, Trent Pancheri, Scott Bridges, and Makaden Rigby; April 30 — Remy Ward; May 1 — Justin Place, Sheila Linger, Katie Skidmore, and Rick Vadnais; May 2 — Cooper Dixon, Brynnlee Roth, Michael Murdock, Blake Dixon, Bob Stoddart, Tyrel Wilcox, Kesiah Haroldsen Feller, and Sid Wilding; May 3 — Chet Kirkpatrick, Ron Moss, and Hazel Cope.
Happy wedding anniversary to Dean and Amanda Erickson. Other wedding anniversaries this week include the following: April 27 — Ryan and Barbara Pancheri; April 28 — Chris and Donna Skidmore, April 30 — Daniel and Danalee Babcock; May 2 — Ken and Tanis Cherry; May 3 — David and Janell Johnson.
If you would like anything included in the column, please call Cara Shuldberg at 208–663–4856, 208–201–6972, or email her at mudlakenews@mudlake.net.
