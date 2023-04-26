MUD LAKE — Mr. West Jefferson 2024 will be held May 3 at 7 p.m. in the “Panther Den.” The theme is “The Boys in the Band.” Participants include the following: Bentley Lounsbury, Gavin Williams, Jaron Rojas, Stetson Stranger, Cooper Hall, J.J. Pancheri, Branson Neville, Darren Grover, Ewey Serrano, Junior Aguilar, Chris Shively, Javi Martinez, and Ryan Rigby. You can pre purchase tickets from any of the participants.

West Jefferson FFA sent twelve students to the State competition in Twin Falls last week. The Horse Judging team received 8th place. The team included the following members: Baylee Cherry, Brynlee Carpenter, CJ Day, and Payson Engberson. The Farm Business Management received 2nd place. The team included the following: Mac Smith, who received second top high point individual, Jonathan Mendoza, Abby Wilcox and Joanna Saldana. Joanna, Abby, and Mac each received their State Degrees.


