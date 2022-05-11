MUD LAKE — Cheer tryouts will be May 13 at 2 p.m. in the Panther Den (Big Gym).
•
All sports award night will be on May 16 at 7 p.m. in the Panther Den
•
High School scholarship night will be May 17 at 7 p.m. at the ALC building.
•
The High School Rodeo team will have a rodeo on May 13 at 4 p.m. in Mackay. They will have a slack rodeo at 9 am on May 14 and the rodeo performance to follow.
•
The school Lunch menu this week includes the following: May 11 – Taco Salad, Salsa, Fresh Veggies, Fresh Fruit Combo, and milk; May 12 – Corn dog, tater tots, fresh veggies, fruit, cookie, and milk; May 13 – Sub sandwiches, lettuce and tomato, pickles, chips, fresh fruit, and milk; May 16 – Salad bar, breadsticks, fresh fruit, and milk; May 17 – Pepperoni Pizza, salad with ranch, fruit, birthday cupcakes, and variety milk; May 18 – School board barbecue.
•
Happy Birthday to Larry Lee Garner, Cache Sanders, and Scott Jacobs. Other birthdays include the following: May 12 – Brad Petersen, Aubrey Russell, Jacob Ball, Lona Engberson, and Sharon Sauer; May 13 – Sawyer Scott and Jacobe Ward; May 14 – Presli Holdaway, Scott Dalling, Tiffany Hillman, Billy Stadtman, and Mike Webster; May 15 – Jan Williams, Shellie Miskin, Sunny Barrientos, and Shannika Burtenshaw; May 16 – Clayton Terry, Daniel Babcock, Barbara Neville, and Jennifer Roundy; May 17 – Jeff Burns, Patti Bingham, and Michael Bybee; May 18 – Porter Dixon, Tianna Christiansen, Courtney Murdoch, Tyrell Pincock, and James Palmer.
•
Wedding anniversaries this week include the following: May 12 – Kyle and Ailene Stoddard, RJ and Diana Ball; May 13 – Todd and Paulynn Simmons; May 15 – Justin and Amy Engberson; May 17 – Chris and Cindy Holdaway, Ryan and Cosette Ashcraft.
•
If you would like anything included in the column, please call Cara Shuldberg at 208–663–4856, 208–201–6972, or email her at mudlake news@mudlake.net.