MUD LAKE — West Jefferson music program had a concert last week. The three groups that performed were the orchestra, guitar class, and band. The orchestra played “1812–Bar Blue,” “Jazzed–Up and High–Strung,” “Jazz Rhythmico,” and “Jazz Pizzicato.” The guitar class played “BINGO,” “Amarillo by Morning,” “Amazing Grace,” and “Take Me Home, Country Roads.” The Band played “Come Fly With Me,” with a solo by Bryan Sosa, “Old Time Rock and Roll,” with solos by Porter Westover, Danner Grover, Ryker Babcock, and Joseph Belnap, and “Happy.”
•
Happy birthday to: today – Hailey Belnap and Gaylord Maughn; March 18 – Betty Garcia, Holly Burtenshaw, and Aubree Ricks; March 19 – Cindy Siddoway and David Spencer; March 20 – Alex Place, John Hansen, Boden Barzee, Weston Shaffer, Colette Shaffer, Ben Roundy, Carmelita Vega and Harold Wilson; March 21 – Catee Daley, Megan Bingham, Steve Shively, Desiree Shively, Tracy Johnson, Jerik Nef and Robert Telford; March 22 – Alyssa Burtenshaw Jolley, Kim Milloway, Cadie Olsen and George Hansen; March 23 – Donna Reed, Janeal Johnson, Kortni Stewart, Brinlee Carpenter and Harry McNiven; March 24 – Brenda Warner, Logan Burtenshaw and Tanea Crump.
•
Dean and Yvonne Wadsworth will be celebrating their wedding anniversary on March 21.
•
If you would like anything included in the column, please call Cara Shuldberg at 208–663–4856, 208–201–6972, or email her at mudlakenews@mudlake.net.