MUD LAKE — West Jefferson High School Symphony and Choir had a concert last week at the high school auditorium. Students were allowed two audience members to allow for social distancing. The choir sang the following numbers: Nightfall, The Lion Sleeps Tonight, Jazz Me, Proud Corazon, Little Talks, Shallow, Perfect, Forever Country, and This is Me. Members of the choir included the following students: Amelia Westover, Baylee Cherry, Brinlee Carpenter, Desiree Rigby, Ellie Carpenter, Gentrie Dever, Katelynn Johnson, Kira Pincock, Letty Figueroa, Jackson McDonald, Orin Richins, and Porter Westover.
The symphony played the following three pieces: A Matador’s Tale, Anasazi, and Blunderbuss Battles. The symphony members include the following students: Violin: Abby Wilcox, Alena Messerli, Aspen Young, Aubrey Sharp, Brayden Balderas, Bryndi Johnson, C.J. Day, Daniel Spencer, Evolet Tafoya, Jaya Babcock, Jessica Pincock, Jesus Reyna, Maggie Tuckett, and Mayli Allen. Viola, Ethan Schwieder. Chello Sonnett Scott, Taicyr Russell. Bass/Trombone, Oaklynn Young, Flute, Rawley Babcock, Clarinet, Ella Shuldberg, Joseph Belnap,Shaylin Hillman, Tenor Saxophone, Porter Westover. Trumpet, Bryan Sosa, Carson Westover, Danner Grover, Jaxson Van Eps, Keoni Horikami, Lucas Hillman, Ryker Babcock. Baritone, Heidi Lou Van Wagoner, Percussion, Ellie Carpenter and Gracee Kimbro. The director is Naomi Parker.
West Jefferson High School Panther Boys Basketball team will have a game at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 3 at home with Teton. They will have a game at 1:00 p.m. Dec. 5 at Malad and the bus will leave at 10:00 a.m. They will also have a game at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 8 at Butte County and the bus will leave at 3:45 p.m.
Girls Junior High Basketball team will have a game at 3:30 p.m. Dec. 3 at North Fremont and the bus will leave at 1:30 p.m. They will also have the district tournament at 10:00 a.m. Dec. 5 at West Jefferson.
West Jefferson High school wrestlers will have a tournament Dec. 4–5 at North Fremont.
West Jefferson High School Girls basketball team will have a game at 4:00 p.m. Dec. 4 at home with Malad. They will also have a game at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 9 at home with North Fremont.
Happy Birthday to: today – Travis Neville, Virgil Mangum, Will Slagowski, and Wyatt Slagowski; Dec. 3 – Tate Nef; Dec. 4 – Amy Engberson, Bob Messerli, Cindi Sanders, Chase Yearsley and Evelyn Nelson; Dec. 5 – Roy Stoddard; Dec. 6 – Shaylyn Pancheri, Will Ricks, Cheryl Bird, Dustin Falter, Kade Dalling, Jason Dean Erickson, Gracee Kimbro and Loretta Ashcraft; Dec. 7 – Samuel Williams, Joshua Burtenshaw, Danielle Soderquist and Howard Johnson; Dec. 8 – Susan Stewart; Dec. 9 – Dani Sermon and Sage Nef.
Wedding anniversaries this week include the following: Dec. 2 – Gary and Amber Williams, Keith and Deanna Rady; Dec. 4 – Stan and Bobi Babcock; Dec. 6 – Aaron and Lyla Savage; Dec. 7 – Paul and Melissa Webster; Dec. 8 – Kevin and McKell Carpenter; Dec. 9 – Gene and Patsy Stoddart.
If you would like anything included in the column, please call Cara Shuldberg at 208–663–4856, 208–201–6972, or email her at mudlakenews@mudlake.net.