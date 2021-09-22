Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
MUD LAKE — Parent Teacher conference will be Sept. 27 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Teachers will have a lunch break and dinner break. Please contact your child’s teacher to ask them if they will have scheduled conferences or if you can just drop by.
West Jefferson High School Football team will have a home game Sept. 24 against North Fremont at 7 p.m.
The West Jefferson High school volleyball team will have matches Sept. 23 at Salmon and Sept. 28 at North Fremont.
The Cross Country team will have meets on Sept. 24 at the Bob Firman Invitational and Sept. 29 at the Salmon Savage Rumble.
Harvest Vacation will be the last week of Sept. and the first week of Oct.
This week’s school lunch menu includes the following: Sept. 22 — Yummy Nachos, refried beans, fresh veggies, fresh fruit combo, and milk; Sept. 23 — Corn dogs, tater tots, apples, cookie, and milk; Sept. 24 — Orange chicken, rice pilaf, fresh pineapple, bread sticks, and milk.
Happy Birthday to: Sept. 22 — Clint Olsen, Kendon Barzee, Burke Hillman, Hailey Moss, McKenzie Sermon Rose, Karen Van Wagner, Alexander Shupe, and Julie Holdaway; Sept. 23 — Sid Brown, Spencer Scott, Afton Ellis, and Elizabeth Moss; Sept. 24 — Rory Pancheri, Drue Russell, Carter Shuldberg, and Riggin Vadnais; Sept. 25 — Scott Hulse, Dakota Robins, Charlene Bare, and Molly Bare; Sept. 26 — KaLee Olsen, Julie Park, Charlie Vadnais, Laurel Wood, and Lucy McNiven; Sept. 27 — Allison Moss, Kandice Stoneberg, Adam Torgerson, RayeAnna Garner, Karli Dixon, and Toni Wagoner; Sept. 28 — Sherry Gray, James Park, Shelbie Roth, Lyle Shupe, Easton Torgerson, and Alliee Ricks; Sept. 29 — Brent Dalling, MaCray Sullivan, Patsy Stoddart, Morgan Ricks, and Laine Hansen.
Wedding anniversaries this week: Sept. 24 — Mark and Val Sawicki; Sept. 25 — Romero and Lacey Pancheri, Darren and Laurel Wood; Sept. 26 — Lynn and Janet Wood; Sept. 27 — Kirk and Kathryn Egbert; Sept. 28 — Jeff and Cindy Siddoway.
