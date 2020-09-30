MUD LAKE — Students in the West Jefferson school district continue to be on Harvest Vacation this week.
Mud Lake Museum will be hosting a community Autumn Bazaar from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Oct. 23 and from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Oct. 24. They are looking for vendors. Setup will be from 12:00 p.m. tp 3:00 p.m. Oct. 23. You can contact Nikki Hulet at 208-390-2743, Trish Petersen at 208-243-1942, or Kathy Bitter at 208-390-0431 for more information.
The West Jefferson High School National Honor Society has been selling Cancer Awareness T-shirts to raise money to donate to a member of the community who is battling or has battled cancer. The shirt order has been made. The member of the community will be selected next week.
West Jefferson High School Cross Country team will have the Salmon Invitational at 2:00 p.m. Sept. 30 with the bus leaving at 11:00 a.m. The football team will have a bi-week. The volleyball team will be in Salmon at a match at 5:00 p.m. Oct. 1. They will have a tournament in Malad Oct. 2-3. Oct. 3 will also be the Idaho Falls Freshman Invitational tournament in Idaho Falls at 9:00 a.m. The high school team will play at 5:00 p.m. Oct. 6 at North Fremont.
Happy birthday to: today – Dawson Bitter, J.R. Ridgeway, Mindy Hoggan and Weston Hutchings; Oct. 1 – Robert Ball and Cambri Tuckett; Oct. 2 – Gunner Pancheri, Karen Stoddart, Ross Newman, Terry Jensen, Dustin Grover, Elizabeth Spencer, Alecia Wagoner, Angel Jimenez and Treyson Ricks; Oct. 3 – Kirk Robbins, Wanda Pincock and Ryan Sauer; Oct. 4 – Chris Holdaway, Beverly Burtenshaw and Hilary Vargas; Oct. 5 – Jenny Jemmett, Ron Hillman and Lisa Ward; Oct. 6 – Kraig Bare, Zachary Bare, Jenny Soderquist, Brynlee Bitter, Loretta Ashcraft and Conner Palmer; Oct. 7 – Nyla Linger, Brendon Park, Blake Petersen and Dawn Yearsley.
Wedding anniversaries this week include the following: Oct. 5 – Mitch and Lindsey Bitter; Oct. 6 – Tom and Mary Wheeler, Robert and Sheila Linger, and Ron and Annette Hillman.
