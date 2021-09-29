Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
West Jefferson Jr. High girls basketball tryouts coming up
MUD LAKE — Terreton PTO will have their 4th annual “Drive Through Dinner” on Oct. 12 from 5-7 p.m. at the ALC parking lot. You can drive through, order your meals, and the PTO volunteers will bring the food to you. The meals will include ham, potato, roll, salad, and a cookie. They will accept cash, check, or Venmo. Funds raised will go to continue PTO projects at the school.
•
West Jefferson Junior High Girls basketball try outs will be Oct. 7-8 from 8:15-10:15 a.m. in the competition gym.
•
West Jefferson students have Harvest Vacation this week. School will resume on Oct. 11.
•
The high school football team will have a game on Oct. 1.
•
The high school cross country team will travel to Salmon on Sep. 29 for the Salmon Savage Rumble. Their next meet will be the Bob Conley Invitational on Oct. 7.
•
Happy Birthday to: Sept. 29 — Brent Dalling, MaCray Sullivan, Patsy Stoddart, Morgan Ricks, and Laine Hansen; Sep. 30 — Dawson Bitter, J.R. Ridgeway, Mindy Hoggan, and Weston Hutchings; Oct. 1 — Robert Ball, Cambri Tuckett; Oct. 2 — Gunner Pancheri, Karen Stoddart, Ross Newman, Terry Jensen, Dustin Grover, Elizabeth Spencer, Alecia Wagoner, Angel Jimenez, and Treyson Ricks; Oct. 3 — Kirk Robbins, Wanda Pincock, and Ryan Sauer; Oct. 4 — Chris Holdaway, Beverly Burtenshaw, and Hilary Vargas; Oct. 5 — Jenny Jemmett, Ron Hillman, and Lisa Ward; Oct. 6 — Kraig Bare, Zachary Bare, Jenny Soderquist, Brynlee Bitter, Loretta Ashcraft, and Conner Palmer.
•
The high school volleyball team is busy with games. They will have a match Sep. 30 at home against Firth; they will then travel to the Malad for a tournament on Oct. 1-2; they have a match at Ririe on Oct. 5; the team will then travel to American Falls on Oct. 6 for a match.
•
Wedding anniversaries this week: Oct. 5 — Mitch and Lindsey Bitter; Oct. 6 — Tom and Mary Wheeler, Robert and Sheila Linger, Ron and Annette Hillman.
•
If you would like anything included in the column, please call 208-663-4856, 208-201-6972, or email mudlakenews@mudlake.net.