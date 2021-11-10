MUD LAKE — West Jefferson Junior High Drama will be performing “Moana Jr.” on Nov. 17. The performance will be free for the family of the performers and fellow students.
Nedra Perkins will remain the representative from Hamer for the West Jefferson school board of Trustees.
Tyler and Michelle Simmons just welcomed a new baby girl into their home this week. Camry Brynn Simmons is the family’s sixth child and third girl.
The West Jefferson High School Girls basketball team will have a game Nov 13 at Teton at 4:30 p.m. The bus will leave at 1:30 p.m. They will also have a game Nov. 16 at home with Butte County at 5:30 p.m.
The Junior High Girls basketball team will have a game Nov. 10 at South Fremont at 3:30 p.m. The bus will leave at 1:45 p.m. They will also have a game Nov. 16 at home with Firth at 4:00 p.m.
The West Jefferson Community Players announced they will be having auditions for Disney’s “The Little Mermaid.” Auditions will be Nov. 22 and 23 from 3:30-7 p.m. at the West Jefferson Auditorium. For more information, text Jenny at 208-317-4919 or visit the West Jefferson Community Players Facebook Page.
Happy Birthday to: Nov. 10 — Vince Barzee, Jaiden Wilcox, Bridger Don Burtenshaw, and Brooklyn Rainey; Nov. 11 — Blake Skidmore, Tess Hulse, Malaika Rogers, Richard Savage, Stacy Lee Burtenshaw, and Jessica Larsen; Nov. 12 — Gary Tonkin, Jeff Terrones, Harleen Baird, and Brandon Erickson; Nov. 13 — Trace Hillman, Warren Alebertson, Bella Williams, Kyle Williams, Cannon Calder, and Maci Holdaway; Nov. 14 — Brian Mays, Leif Isaacson, and Christopher Shively; Nov. 15 — Tavery Ward, Chip Gasser, Micky White, Jim Garner, Matthew Reyes, David Korn, Marie Carpenter, and Melinda Sweider; Nov. 16 — Jaden Hjelm, James Burtenshaw, Paul Gunderson, Jared Dalling, Lucas Hillman, and McCoy Ward; Nov. 17 — Brantli Pancheri, Larry Mecham, Misti Garner, Mayli Murdock, Tripton Babcock, Patsy Spencer, Eastyn Burtenshaw.
Happy Wedding anniversary to: Nov. 10 — Kevin and Glenna Caudle, Rod and Raquel Torgerson; Nov. 11 — Rand and Rose Dixon; Nov. 11 — Shawn and Aubrey Calder, Bert and Mary Allen; Nov. 14 — Jim and Sharee Perkins; Nov. 15 — Lorenzo and Bonita Smuin, Richard and Kim Korn, Chad and Jessica Larsen; Nov. 16 — Gary and Mary Tonkin; Nov. 17 — Frank and Joan Siddoway.
If you would like anything included in the column, please call Cara Shuldberg at 208-663-4856, 208-201-6972, or email her at mudlakenews@mudlake.net.