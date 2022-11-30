MUD LAKE — The High school girls basketball team will have a game tonight at 5 p.m. at home with South Fremont. They will have the Ririe tournament from Dec. 1–3.
•
MUD LAKE — The High school girls basketball team will have a game tonight at 5 p.m. at home with South Fremont. They will have the Ririe tournament from Dec. 1–3.
•
The West Jefferson FFA Range Judging Team recently competed at the National competition in Utah. They placed sixth in the nation. The team included Cole Richins, Ryan Rigby, Jonathan Mendoza, and Sicily Jacobs. Jonathan Mendoza also placed first on the Grazing Management test.
•
The junior high wrestling team finished their season this week with their district tournament. There were 19 wrestlers on the team made up of 6th through 8th graders. The West Jefferson team finished second in the district, under the coaching of Peter Fisher. The results included the following: Blade Capell, 4th; Tytan Anhder, 3rd; Mark Lundholm, 4th; Colt Smith, 3rd; Pistol Messerli 4th; Shad Williams, 2nd; Danner Grover, 4th; Aiden Caldwell, 3rd; Tyger Hulse, Champion; Wrangler Sauer, 3rd; Isaac Hall, Champion; Hobbs Hall, 3rd; Daniel Robles, 2nd; Hayden Summers, 2nd; and Jud Torgerson 2nd.
•
West Jefferson Bands and Orchestras had a concert last week with the theme “People in Places.” All the pieces they played were set around that theme.
•
Happy birthday to Christian Ashcraft. Other birthdays this week include the following: Dec. 1 – Chad Buttars (in memory), Braden Larsen, Landon Larsen, and Brogan Nelson; Dec. 2 – Travis Neville, Virgil Mangum (in memory), Will Slagowski, and Wyatt Slagowski; Dec. 3 – Tate Nef; Dec. 4 – Amy Engberson, Bob Messerli, Cindi Sanders, and Evelyn Nelson, Chase Yearsley; Dec. 5 – Roy Stoddard; Dec. 6 – Shaylyn Pancheri, Will Ricks, Cheryl Bird, Dustin Falter, Kade Dalling, Jason Dean Erickson, Gracee Kimbro, Loretta Ashcraft; Dec. 7 – Samuel Williams, Joshua Burtenshaw, Danielle Soderquist, and Howard Johnson.
•
Happy wedding anniversary to Chance and Danielle Pancheri, Raymond and Mikki Williams. Other wedding anniversaries this week include the following: Dec. 1 – Lester and LeGay Reiss; Dec. 2 – Gary and Amber Williams, Keith and Deanna Rady; Dec. 4 – Stan and Bobi Babcock; Dec. 6 – Aaron and Lyla Savage; Dec. 7 – Paul and Melissa Webster.
•
If you would like anything included in the column, please call Cara Shuldberg at 208–663–4856, 208–201–6972, or email her at mudlakenews
@mudlake.net
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.