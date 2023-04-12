MUD LAKE — West Jefferson school district 253 kindergarten and preschool screening will be held April 18 and 25, 2023 for Terreton and Hamer. New preschool/kindergarten students will be screened by appointment only. Preschool students enrolled that will be attending kindergarten will be screened during their regular preschool class time. Make sure all immunizations are up to date and birth certificates are on record. District health services will be doing immunization for anyone needing updated immunizations. It is important that you bring only the child that needs to be screened. Children will be screened for articulation, hearing, concepts, language, and fine and gross skills. Please call the school at 208–663–4393 to make an appointment. Forms that need to be filled out can be found on the school website www.wjsd.org.
The Giving Cupboard community pantry will be changing their location beginning this month. They will change location from the senior citizen parking lot in Mud Lake to the Terreton Stake Center parking lot located at 1297 E 1500 N. The distribution days and times will remain the same. They are the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month from 4–5 p.m.
Braiden and Ashlee Barzee welcomed a new baby girl into their home. Their new daughter, Quinn, joins a big brother and big sister. The couple makes their home in Terreton.
Happy birthdayto Keith Savage, Arlin Knight, Brittany Ball, Laurie Albertson, Chad Holdaway, Orrin Twitchell, and Jaxton Hillman. Other birthdays this week include the following: April 13 — Janet Garner, Mark Murdock, Jacob Murdock, Amanda Dixon, Louise Barzee, and Kameron Sauer; April 14 — Trevor Skidmore, Kim Yearsley, Lora Lundholm, and Rylee Cherry; April 15 — Cliff Soderquist; April 16 — Valyn Jacobs, Katelyn Bitter, Stephen Worthen, and Chad Larsen; April 17 — Burdyn Mecham, Tom Vadnais, Katherine Bare, Pat Woodard, Tyler Stoddard, Amberlyn Reeder, Samantha Johns, and Daniel Dalling; April 18 — Darla Yearsley, Kyle Jacobs, Lisa Shively, and Kolsen Nelson; April 19 — Spencer Brown.
Wedding anniversaries this week include the following: April 13 — Terry and Nancy Jensen; April 15 — Tike and Hazel Cope; April 18 — Doug and Brandy Ward.
If you would like anything included in the column, please call Cara Shuldberg at 208–201–6972, or email her at mudlakenews@mudlake.net.
