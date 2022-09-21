MUD LAKE — The West Jefferson Lady Panthers High School Volleyball team will be doing their annual fundraiser to raise money for local community members affected by cancer. You can contact any member of the volleyball team to purchase a t– shirt to support this cause. Volleyball team members include the following: Maggie Barrientos, Ethanie Shaffer, Shilo Egan, Caroline Taylor, Jalee Ball, Trixie Smith, Hailey Moss, Jordyn torgerson, Cheznee Smith, Dayanna Bonilla, McKinley Simmons, Zaylee Neville, Jaelyn Llamas, Carlie Feisthamel, Bentlee Vadnais, Kelly Figuero, Kirra Falter, Abby Wilcox, Alyson Ball, shaylin Hillman, Brynlee Bitter, Chayse Van Eps, Tiara Pancheri, and Hailey Perkins.

