MUD LAKE — The West Jefferson Lady Panthers High School Volleyball team will be doing their annual fundraiser to raise money for local community members affected by cancer. You can contact any member of the volleyball team to purchase a t– shirt to support this cause. Volleyball team members include the following: Maggie Barrientos, Ethanie Shaffer, Shilo Egan, Caroline Taylor, Jalee Ball, Trixie Smith, Hailey Moss, Jordyn torgerson, Cheznee Smith, Dayanna Bonilla, McKinley Simmons, Zaylee Neville, Jaelyn Llamas, Carlie Feisthamel, Bentlee Vadnais, Kelly Figuero, Kirra Falter, Abby Wilcox, Alyson Ball, shaylin Hillman, Brynlee Bitter, Chayse Van Eps, Tiara Pancheri, and Hailey Perkins.
West Jefferson High School homecoming football game was played against Malad on Friday. Included in the celebration was a bounce house and face painting. Dinky Donuts and Park Avenue Grill Tacos food trucks came out. There was cotton candy and school concessions, also homemade baked goods.
There will be no school Sep. 23 and no school for the rest of September and the first week of October for Harvest Break.
School lunch this week includes the following: Sep. 21 – Pepperoni Pizza, salad with ranch dressing, orange, and milk; Sep. 22 – sack lunch day. The lunchroom will be making sack lunches for the students.
Happy Birthday to Kambri Simmons Rowberry, Bruce Shively, and Michelle Spencer. Other birthdays this week include the following: Sep. 22 – Clint Olsen, Kendon Barzee, Burke Hillman, Hailey Moss, McKenzie Sermon Rose, Karen Van Wagner, Alexander Shupe, and Julie Holdaway; Sep. 23 – Sid Brown, Spencer Scott, Afton Ellis, and Elizabeth Moss; Sep. 24 – Rory Pancheri, Drue Russell, Carter Shuldberg, and Riggin Vadnais; Sep. 25 – Scott Hulse, Dakota Robins, Charlene Bare, and Molly Bare; Sep. 26 – KaLee Olsen, Julie Park, Charlie Vadnais, Laurel Wood, and Lucy McNiven; Sep. 27 – Allison Moss, Kandice Stoneberg, Adam Torgerson, RayeAnna Garner, Karli Dixon, and Toni Wagoner; Sep. 28 – Sherry Gray, James Park, Shelbie Roth, Lyle Shupe, Easton Torgerson, and Alliee Ricks.
Happy Wedding anniversary to Sep. 21 – Braxton and Jorie Rameriz. Other wedding anniversaries this week include the following: Sep. 24 – Mark and Val Sawicki; Sep. 25– Romero and Lacey Pancheri, Darren and Laurel Wood; Sep. 26 – Lynn and Janet Wood; Sep. 27 – Kirk and Kathryn Egbert; Sep. 28 – Jeff and Cindy Siddoway.
