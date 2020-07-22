MUD LAKE — The Idaho Old Time Fiddlers performed at the Mud Lake Museum on July 15.
•
West Jefferson High School will be running a football camp this weekend next for any high schoolers interested in playing in the fall. The camp will be from 7:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. weeknights. They will have a scrimmage at American Falls tomorrow. This camp is for athletes from West Jefferson or Clark County High School.
•
West Jefferson School District has released a COVID-related survey for parents to take. The survey can be found on the Terreton and Hamer PTO Facebook page. The school board and Superintendent are hoping to gather information to help them make decisions for the school year in the Fall. They will be developing a “back-to-school re-entry plan” using guidelines from Idaho’s Back to School Framework, consulting with Eastern Idaho Public Health, and feedback from parents and employees.
The plan will consist of three categories, each color coded. In the “Green Plan,” there must be no community transmission of COVID and traditional classes will be held with safety precautions to limit virus spread and transmission. The “Yellow Plan” would be implemented if there is minimal to moderate community transmission of COVID. The school buildings will be open with some hybrid/blended options for classes. Some remote learning will be mixed with small groups in person. The “Red Plan” would be implemented if there is substantial community transmission. The buildings would be closed and full remote learning will be in place. The exact details of these plans will be developed and shared as the beginning of the school comes closer. The results of the survey will be shared during the regular school board meeting tomorrow night at 7 p.m.
•
Happy Birthday to: today - Whitney Allen, Ty Olsen, Lavona Baxter, Mitch Bitter, Lanore Jones and Adilyn Robertson; July 23 - Trinna Park, Corette Palmer; July 24 - Ryan Erickson, Richard Holiday, and Brad Christensen; July 25 - Julie Hall, James Bean, Jaya Babcock, and Brixton Falter; July 26 - Linda Torgerson and Bryndi Johnson; July 27 - Shelby Murdock, Lisa Kirkpatrick, andi Williams, Nannette Hall (in memory), Khrista Hulet, and Kaul Shupe; July 28 - Lindsay Dalling, Ann Caudle, Nash Bartlome; July 29 - Bob Bybee, Austin Mitchell, Rusty Tuckett and Cory Hollingsworth.
•
Happy wedding anniversary to: July 22 – Clayton and Cheree Richins; July 25 - Bruce and Doris Olson; July 28 - Bob and Ann Messerli.
•
