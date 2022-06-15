MUD LAKE — Parents of incoming seventh graders should be advised that their students will need their 7th grade immunizations in order to attend school in the fall. These immunizations may include a whooping cough booster shot and meningococcal shot. They may file an exemption. You can contact West Jefferson Junior High for more information. Office hours are limited in the summer time.
High School students who have not picked up their diplomas can pick them up at the district office until 4 p.m. most days.
West Jefferson Volleyball will be holding High School and Junior High open gym every Tuesday morning from 6–8 a.m. throughout June and July.
West Jefferson Junior High School rodeo students, Payson Engberson and Wyatt Slagowski recently competed in the Idaho Junior High Rodeo State finals in pocatello. They placed 2nd overall in Team Roping which qualified them for the National Junior High Finals rodeo in Georgia at the end of this month. Payson is the son of Justin and Amy Enberson of Monteview. Wyatt is the son of Joe and Nicole Slagowski of Hamer.
The West Jefferson Class of 1997 will be celebrating their 25 year reunion at The Teton House in Menan on July 2 at 4 p.m. For more information or to RSVP please contact Kellie Wilson at (208)–604–3279.
Happy Birthday to Houston Williams, Jim Stoddart, Halle June Torgerson, and Kasha Scott.
Happy Wedding anniversary to June 15 – Jeff and Lori Eddins. Other wedding anniversaries this week include the following: June 16 – Layne and Babette Soderquist; June 17 – Craig and Patti Bingham, Keith and Jalene Shuldberg, Roy and Joan Stoddard, Theo and Rosalind Taylor; June 18 – Shawn and Andi Williams, Jim and Gwen Twitchell; June 19 – Dale and Carol Richins, June 20 – Rod and Jolinda Pancheri, Pat and Chris Hendren; June 21 – Harvey and Cheryl Nelson, Jeremy and Mindy Reeder; June 22 – Dallas and Tammy Furness, Brent and Laurel Dalling, Ron and Liz Moss.
If you would like anything included in the column, please call Cara Shuldberg at 208–663–4856, 208–201–6972, or email her at mudlakenews@mudlake.net.