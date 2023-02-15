MUD LAKE — The West Jefferson Scholastic team traveled to Challis last week to compete against teams from Challis and Mackay in the Scholastic Bowl. The team included the following students: Emma Sauer, Ryker Babcock, Anna Parker, Mayli Allen, and Lili Allen. The team will have a meet in March hosted by the INL.

The West Jefferson School Board of Trustees will have a meeting Feb. 16 at 1:30 p.m. in the ALC Boardroom. They are planning to install “vape detectors” in the schools. There will be a supplemental levy vote on March 14.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.