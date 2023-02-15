MUD LAKE — The West Jefferson Scholastic team traveled to Challis last week to compete against teams from Challis and Mackay in the Scholastic Bowl. The team included the following students: Emma Sauer, Ryker Babcock, Anna Parker, Mayli Allen, and Lili Allen. The team will have a meet in March hosted by the INL.
The West Jefferson School Board of Trustees will have a meeting Feb. 16 at 1:30 p.m. in the ALC Boardroom. They are planning to install “vape detectors” in the schools. There will be a supplemental levy vote on March 14.
The Heart of the Valley Library book club will have a meeting Feb. 15 at 7 p.m. at the library. You are invited to read a romance novel and discuss it with the group. You are also invited to bring something to dip in chocolate fondue.
Ruger and Demi Petersen welcomed their new daughter, Avery, into their home this week. Ruger is the son of Justin and Trish Petersen. This is the couple’s first child. They make their home in Monteview.
West Jefferson senior citizen’s center posted their lunch menu for the rest of February. The menu includes the following: Feb. 15 — Chicken, broccoli, rice casserole, cottage cheese salad, roll, fruit, dessert, and milk; Feb. 20 — Pork Chops, scalloped potatoes, vegetable, roll, fruit, milk, and dessert; Feb. 22 — Beef tacos, roll, fruit, dessert, and milk; Feb. 27 — Beef stroganoff, vegetable, fruit, roll, milk, and dessert.
Happy Birthday to Tylee Newman, Bridger Jacobs, and Lacey Stoddart. Other birthdays this week include the following: Feb. 16 — Annette Hunter, Connor Capell, Conner Hillman, and Casey Palmer; Feb. 17 — Shelby Soderquist, Brian Allen, Larry Hunter Lee, Colton Cherry, Chris Erickson, and Boni Lou Raymond; Feb. 18 — Mildred Sauer; Feb. 19 — Mitzi Savage, Debbie Ball, and Stan Neville; Feb. 20 — Tyson Barzee and Ramona Lundholm; Feb. 21 — Ray Sauer, Ella Shuldberg, Porter Ricks, Rachel Moss, Shawna Leonard, Jeff Donoho, Brooklyn Wagoner, and Alexis Hutchings; Feb. 22 — Shawna Bare, Larry Garner, Dalia Orellana, Taylor Savage, Dave Ward, Gail Webster, and Kinslee Rigby.
Happy wedding anniversary to Farrel and Brenda Downs. Other anniversaries this week include: Feb. 16 — Bruce and Grace Smith; Feb. 18 — Bryan and Julie Holdaway; Feb. 19 — Bronc and Carla Hjelm; Feb. 20 — Bruce and Rosemary Shively, Doug and Loretta Ashcraft.
If you would like anything included in the column, please call Cara Shuldberg at 208–663–4856, 208–201–6972, or email her at mudlakenews@mudlake.net.
