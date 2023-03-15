MUD LAKE — School was released early on March 10. The Scholastic team chose not to attend the Regional competition in Idaho Falls.
The West Jefferson Scholastic team received first place at the district competition in Mackay. The team consisted of Emma Sauer, Darren Grover, Lili Allen, Anna Parker, and Mayli Allen. Tim and Aimee Allen attended as chaperones. The other teams that attended were Mackay, Arco, Ririe, and Challis.
The Distinguished Young Women participants for Jefferson County are looking for donations to help families in the area. They are teaming up with “The Village, a foster care closet.” They will be collecting items from now until April 1. You can drop off new clothing, new socks and underwear, shoes, diapers, food and toys to their drop off location in the ALC building foyer. You can contact Anna Ball at 208–589–8120 or Maggie O’Sullivan at 208–390–2741 for more information.
The Mud Lake Museum and Historical Society had their annual meeting last week. They set the calendar of events. If you would like to help out or volunteer for anything, or would like to receive more information about any events, please contact Trish Petersen.
Happy birthday today to Cory Petersen, Amanda Torgerson, Ellie Carpenter, Omar Llamas, and Val Young. Other birthdays this week include the following: March 16 — Cassie Coleman, Matt Linger, Brad Park, Ryan Barzee, Jordan Thomas, and Chance Pancheri; March 17 — Hailey Belnap, Gaylord Maughn; March 18 — Betty Garcia, Holly Burtenshaw, and Ambriee Ricks; March 19 — Cindy Siddoway and David Spencer; March 20 — Alex Place, John Hansen, Boden Barzee, Weston Shaffer, Colette Shaffer, Ben Roundy, Carmelita Vega, and Harold Wilson; March 21 — Catee Daley, Megan Bingham, Steve Shively, Desiree Shively, Tracy Johnson, Jerik Nef, and Robert Telford; March 22 — Alyssa Burtenshaw Jolley, Kim Milloway, Cadie Olsen, and George Hansen.
Wedding anniversaries this week include the following: March 21 — Dean and Yvonne Wadsworth;
If you would like anything included in the column, please call Cara Shuldberg at 208–201–6972, or email her at mudlakenews@mudlake.net.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.