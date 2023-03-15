MUD LAKE — School was released early on March 10. The Scholastic team chose not to attend the Regional competition in Idaho Falls.

The West Jefferson Scholastic team received first place at the district competition in Mackay. The team consisted of Emma Sauer, Darren Grover, Lili Allen, Anna Parker, and Mayli Allen. Tim and Aimee Allen attended as chaperones. The other teams that attended were Mackay, Arco, Ririe, and Challis.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.