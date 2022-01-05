MUD LAKE - West Jefferson school district has announced their policy for inclement weather closures. An Emergency School closure will cancel classes for the entire day. Extra-curricular activities scheduled on that day may still occur if weather conditions improve. The administration will communicate this information to coaches and parents.
For a two hour delay day, classes will start two hours later than regularly scheduled. Bus routes will start two hours later than regularly scheduled. The school day will end at the regular time.
On a two hour delayed day, the Hamer campus will start classes at 9:45 a.m. and the Terreton campus will start classes at 10:10 a.m. Morning kindergarten and preschool will end at their regular time. When possible, the notice of the two hour delay will be made the evening before. If conditions worsen, a two hour delay might be upgraded to an Emergency Closure.
In the case of an early release due to emergency conditions, the district will use Edlio, Facebook, and local news to inform parents of decisions. Superintendent Shane Williams says that it is up to parents whether to send their children to school or not during bad weather, but they must contact the school to verify that they have made the decision to keep their children home on those days.
School lunch this week includes the following: Jan. 5 - Chicken Nuggets, Seasoned Fries, peaches, barbecue sauce, and milk; Jan. 6 - nachos, fresh veggies, ranch, fresh fruit, and milk; Jan. 7 — lasagna, corn on the cob, pears, plain churros, and milk; Jan. 10 - Chicken burger, lettuce and tomato, tater tots, tropical fruit salad, and milk; Jan. 11 - sub sandwiches, baked Lays, fresh fruit, fruit snack, and milk; Jan. 12 - rib b uqe, taters/gravy, green beans, pears, breadstick and milk.
Happy Birthday today to Jaime Renova. Other birthdays this week include the following: Jan. 6 - Jon Caudle, Ed Skidmore, Tailyn Russell, and Christy Spencer; Jan. 7 — Lynn Wood (in memory), Kurt Bare, Jan Brown, and Jeff Haroldsen; Jan. 8 - Claude Sarbaum, Eleanor Milloway, Raegan Rose Dixon, and Santiago Sosa Vega; Jan. 9 - Madelyn Pancheri, Mark Lundholm, Shirley Downs, Marybeth Grimes, and Kolden Newman; Jan. 10 — Betty Adkins; Jan. 11 — Kirt Hansen, Mary Allen, Jim Shively, Keston Newman, and Trixie Jean Smith; Jan. 12 - Braxton Tomlinson and Elaine Davies.
Wedding anniversaries this week include the following: Jan. 9 - Sid and Jan Brown; Jan. 14 - Ryan and Tasha Garner.
