MUD LAKE — Spring school pictures will be taken today.
West Jefferson School District will have kindergarten and preschool screening on March 29 and April 5. Students will need to have immunizations that are up to date and birth certificates on record. Immunizations will be available on March 29 by the district health department. Children will be screened for articulation, hearing, concepts and language, and fine and gross motor skills. Please call the school to make an appointment at 208–663–4393.
Students who live outside the West Jefferson school district boundaries and plan to attend West Jefferson schools next school year must fill out an “Out of District Application.” These applications can be picked up from the school secretaries or printed from the school website. Please turn in the completed application to the school secretary as soon as possible for next school year.
School lunch this week includes the following: March 9 – Chili, crackers, fruit, cinnamon rolls, and milk; March 10 – Rib–B–Q, mashed potatoes, brown gravy, fruit, rolls, and milk; March 11 – Tangerine Chicken, fried rice, veggies, pineapple tidbits, bread sticks, and milk; March 14 – Tacos, salsa, carrot sticks, fresh fruit combo, and milk; March 15 – Chicken burger, seasoned fries, fruit, condiments, and milk; March 16 – Los Cabos Burrito, corn, fruit, M&M cookie, and milk.
Happy Birthday today to Shawn Hillman, Brice Mitchell, Mike Pincock, Carson Jacobs, Annette Speelmon (in memory), Amanda D. Newman, and Camry Jacobs. Other birthdays this week include the following: March 10 – Keith Wadsworth, Lori Burtenshaw, Wade Yearsley, Wyatt Williams, Tyrel Twitchell, Katie Stadtman, Kayla Dowdy, and Galen Barney; March 11 – Frank Siddoway, Brenda Downs, Crue Holdaway, Sid Ashcraft, Bonnie Wehausen, Clint Hillman, and David Sauer; March 12 – Tyra Pancheri and Olivia Larsen; March 13 – Anna Siddoway, Thomas Siddoway, Forest Siddoway, Austin Jacobs, and Aliza Ricks; March 14 – Branda Murdoch; March 15 – Cory Petersen, Amanda Torgerson, Ellie Carpenter, Omar Llamas, and Val Young; March 16 – Cassie Coleman, Matt Linger, Brad Park, Ryan Barzee, Jordan Thomas, and Chance Pancheri.
